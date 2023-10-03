https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/ukraine-loses-two-thirds-of-its-revenues-as-us-funding-dries-up-1113873811.html

Ukraine Loses Two-Thirds of Its Revenues as US Funding Dries Up

Ukraine Loses Two-Thirds of Its Revenues as US Funding Dries Up

Ukraine has lost $24 billion due to the US refusal to include aid to Kiev in its short-term spending bill, according to an analysis of the country's budget data.

2023-10-03T05:05+0000

2023-10-03T05:05+0000

2023-10-03T05:05+0000

world

ukraine

kiev

us senate

senate

white house

joe biden

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106660208_0:82:3353:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_e0cdba5f875e386eadeabab92effbc1f.jpg

Ukraine has lost $24 billion because the US has refused to include aid to Kiev in its short-term spending bill, an analysis of the country's budget data shows.Last month, the White House asked the US Senate for $24 billion for Ukraine for the 2024 fiscal year, from 1 October 2023 to 30 September 2024. The Senate, however, proposed to allocate $4.5 billion for the Pentagon and $1.65 billion for the State Department to Ukraine.On Sunday, US President Joe Biden signed the bill passed by Congress, which will allow the continuation of government funding for 45 days - until 17 November. At the same time, the law does not provide for the allocation of funds for Ukraine. Ukraine has calculated that it needs about 1.33 trillion hryvnia, (approximately $36 billion), to get it through 2023, which means that the US shortfall has left it out of pocket for two-thirds of the year, ie for eight months and three days.Since February 2022, the US Congress has appropriated over $45 billion to the State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to support Ukraine's military operations, provide humanitarian assistance, and ensure the continuity of the government in Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/whats-the-future-of-us-assistance-for-ukraine--1113859285.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

provide financial aid, ukraine has lost, short-term spending bill, aid to kiev