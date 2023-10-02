https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/us-state-department-suspends-long-term-contracting-for-ukraine-1113865030.html

US State Department Suspends Long-Term Contracting for Ukraine

US State Department Suspends Long-Term Contracting for Ukraine

The United States has suspended Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and Foreign Military Financing (FMF) contracting programs for Ukraine, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday.

2023-10-02T17:50+0000

2023-10-02T17:50+0000

2023-10-02T18:22+0000

americas

ukraine

matthew miller

us

us arms for ukraine

us state department

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105437/89/1054378993_0:453:2583:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_134f2d5c33df65129a9cbaaeef8c1268.jpg

"While we have some remaining drawdown authority that we can draw on to continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine in the short-term... USAI funding has been suspended, FMF funding has been suspended," Miller stated during a press briefing. "Those are the contracting programs that allow us to contract for Ukraine in the long-term," the spokesman added.The State Department calls on Congress to replenish both short-term and long-term security assistance funding for Ukraine, Miller said.At the same time, a US official confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that $5.4 billion remains in available funding for Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation.The $5.4 billion available allows the United States to send weapons and equipment from its own stockpiles to Ukraine under the presidential drawdown authority.Moreover, according to the US official, only $1.6 billion remains in funding from the $25.9 billion approved by Congress to replenish US military stocks depleted by Ukraine security assistance packages.The US official said there are too many variables to speculate how long the remaining Ukraine funds will last.Media reported earlier, citing Pentagon officials, that the remaining funding for Ukraine should last about six months.On Saturday, Congress passed a short-term spending bill that did not include additional assistance for Ukraine. However, the shot-term spending bill gives lawmakers until November 17 to consider full-term spending legislation for next year, including more funding for Ukraine.President Joe Biden recently asked Congress to approve some $24 billion in additional aid for Ukraine in his $40 billion supplemental request.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/majority-of-americans-oppose-additional-us-funding-for-ukraine---poll-1112392442.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/us-soldiers-treated-worse-than-garbage-while-white-house-keeps-throwing-money-at-ukraine-1113636879.html

americas

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, ukraine, us state department, us aid to ukraine, us long-term aid for ukraine, matthew miller, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine,us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine