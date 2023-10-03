https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/ukraine-loses-up-to-285-military-in-donetsk-direction---mod-1113886170.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 285 Military in Donetsk Direction - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 285 Military in Donetsk Direction - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 285 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-10-03T13:14+0000
2023-10-03T13:14+0000
2023-10-03T13:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donetsk
russia
russian ministry of defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112689000_0:188:3072:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_c358752d32cd7d480d18df0a47db597d.jpg
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction, another three in the Krasny Liman direction, and one in the South Donetsk direction. Ukraine has also lost over 120 military both killed and injured, as well as 10 pieces of military equipment in the South Donetsk direction, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/watch-russian-d-30-howitzers-hammer-ukrainian-troops-in-krasny-liman-direction-1113882659.html
ukraine
donetsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112689000_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf35f51a2b6242cf3bca9a4bda615aa6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donetsk direction, russian defense ministry, ukraine has lost
donetsk direction, russian defense ministry, ukraine has lost
Ukraine Loses Up to 285 Military in Donetsk Direction - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 285 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces
have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction, another three in the Krasny Liman direction, and one in the South Donetsk direction.
"The enemy’s losses per day amounted to up to 285 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, as well as seven vehicles. During the counter-battery fight, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, as well as a French-made Caezar self-propelled howitzer, were hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost over 120 military both killed and injured, as well as 10 pieces of military equipment in the South Donetsk direction, the statement read.