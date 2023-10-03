International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 285 Military in Donetsk Direction - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 285 Military in Donetsk Direction - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 285 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction, another three in the Krasny Liman direction, and one in the South Donetsk direction. Ukraine has also lost over 120 military both killed and injured, as well as 10 pieces of military equipment in the South Donetsk direction, the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 285 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction, another three in the Krasny Liman direction, and one in the South Donetsk direction.
"The enemy’s losses per day amounted to up to 285 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, as well as seven vehicles. During the counter-battery fight, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, as well as a French-made Caezar self-propelled howitzer, were hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost over 120 military both killed and injured, as well as 10 pieces of military equipment in the South Donetsk direction, the statement read.
