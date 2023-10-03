https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/ukraine-loses-up-to-285-military-in-donetsk-direction---mod-1113886170.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 285 Military in Donetsk Direction - MoD

Ukraine has lost up to 285 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction, another three in the Krasny Liman direction, and one in the South Donetsk direction. Ukraine has also lost over 120 military both killed and injured, as well as 10 pieces of military equipment in the South Donetsk direction, the statement read.

