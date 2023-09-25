https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/kremlin-says-outraged-by-honoring-of-nazi-ss-veteran-in-canadian-parliament-1113649076.html

Honoring Nazi SS Veteran in Canadian Parliament 'Outrageous', Says Kremlin

Moscow is outraged by the honoring of a Ukrainian Nazi Veteran in the Canadian Parliament, the crimes of Nazism have no statute of limitations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Such a sloppy attitude towards memory, and memory should be preserved in relation to the Nazis, no matter how old they were, there is no statute of limitations for these crimes ... such sloppiness, of course, is outrageous. It is outrageous," Peskov told reporters.On Friday, Yaroslav Hunka, a 98 years-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, was given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian parliament. Hunka’s recognition happened as the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was giving introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the Canadian parliament. On Sunday, Rota apologized for his decision to invite Hunka. On Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis SettlementThe main thing in the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is to prevent attempts of third parties that do not have a peacekeeping potential to become present in the Caucasus, Dmitry Peskov said.Russia will continue its dialogue with Armenia, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but strongly disagrees with attempts to blame Russian peacekeepers for something, Peskov added on Monday."Firstly, dialogue continues, dialogue continues at various levels with Armenia, especially in these difficult days. You know, quite recently Putin had a telephone conversation with Pashinyan. We understand the emotional intensity of this moment, but we categorically disagree with the attempt to place responsibility on the Russian side, or ... on the Russian peacekeepers, who are showing true heroism in carrying out their functions in accordance with the mandate that they have. And no one can blame the peacekeepers for doing something wrong. We will never agree with such reproaches," Peskov told reporters.Armenia remains an ally of Russia, the official said, adding that Moscow will continue ensuring that rights of the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh are respected.Commenting on the prospects for the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, the official said that so far, nothing can be said on the matter, adding that Moscow continues contacts with Baku.Russian peacekeepers are providing assistance and are also present at the negotiations that have already begun between the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and representatives of the Azerbaijani authorities, he added.There are no clear hints about the prospect of a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan yet, Dmitry Peskov said.The meeting of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev should contribute to the normalization of life in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday."We hope every time that all the meetings held by the President of Azerbaijan, including with the President of Turkey, will contribute to security in the region, will contribute to the normalization of life in Karabakh after the incident," Peskov said, commenting on the scheduled meeting between Erdogan and Aliyev.Turkey and Azerbaijan are sovereign countries and they exercise their sovereign right to develop cooperation, the spokesman added.Last week, Erdogan's press service said that the president will meet with Aliyev on September 25, where the heads of state, among other things, will exchange views on current issues on the regional and global agenda, primarily on the events in Nagorno-Karabakh.On Putin’s Possible Interview: US Society Still Filled With Russophobic PropagandaSociety in the United States today is brainwashed with Russophobic propaganda, but someday the situation will change and the moment will come when an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be required for a Western audience, Peskov said.Carlson said in an interview with the Swiss daily Die Weltwochethe that the US government has obstructed his attempt to interview the Russian president."Every day we receive dozens of requests from international media, including American ones, asking president Putin to give an interview. We believe that there will definitely come a time when such an interview will be required. But at the moment, firstly, when in one way or another the public is seriously brainwashed by such Russophobic propaganda, it is unlikely that anyone is now able to soberly perceive Putin’s analysis of the situation, his vision of the future, and so on," Peskov told reporters.Situation Around Kosovo Very Difficult, Sees Biased Attitude Towards SerbsThe situation around Kosovo is extremely difficult, tense and potentially dangerous, Moscow witnesses a biased attitude towards the Serbs and is closely monitoring what is happening, Dmitry Peskov said.Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that on Sunday night unidentified people opened fire on Kosovo police officers in the northern municipality of Zvecan, killing one and wounding another. The shooting occurred around 03:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) near the village of Banjska, some 30 miles from Pristina. Later, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that three Serbs were killed and two others injured in the clashes with police in northern Kosovo and Metohija.

