https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/iran-working-on-sending-own-astronaut-into-space-within-5-years-1113928540.html

Iran Working on Sending Own Astronaut Into Space Within 5 Years

Iran Working on Sending Own Astronaut Into Space Within 5 Years

Iran is working on sending a man to space in the next five years, Iranian Communications Minister Eisa Zarepour said on Wednesday.

2023-10-04T16:18+0000

2023-10-04T16:18+0000

2023-10-04T16:18+0000

world

science & tech

iranian space agency

satellite

iran

space

space mission

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

rocket science

spacecraft

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112711623_0:155:2778:1718_1920x0_80_0_0_1e30f000f12f5fcc20c92c53b06c5814.jpg

"In the coming one to two months we will carry out the first tests of a biocapsule designed to send astronauts into space... There is hope that in the coming five years we will be able to send an Iranian astronaut into space," Zarepour was quoted as saying by an Iranian news agency. Iran was one of the 24 founding members of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) in 1958. In 1998, Tehran unveiled its first medium-range ballistic missile, Shahab-3. In 1985, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force was established, renamed into IRGC Aerospace Force in 2009. In April 2020, it successfully launched Iran's first homegrown military satellite, Noor-I, followed by the second one, Noor-II, in March 2022. In September 2023, Tehran put the Noor-III military satellite into orbit 450 kilometers (279.6 miles) above the Earth's surface with the Qased carrier rocket.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/iran-commences-construction-of-most-advanced-ever-satellites-1112705011.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iranian astronaut, noor-i, noor-ii, noor-iii, iranian rocket, iranian rocket science, iranian space program, iran, islamic republic, satellite, rocket, space, military satellite, iranian satellite, iranian space, irgc, space agency, aerospace force, iranian aerospace force, iranian space agency