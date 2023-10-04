International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/iran-working-on-sending-own-astronaut-into-space-within-5-years-1113928540.html
Iran Working on Sending Own Astronaut Into Space Within 5 Years
Iran Working on Sending Own Astronaut Into Space Within 5 Years
Iran is working on sending a man to space in the next five years, Iranian Communications Minister Eisa Zarepour said on Wednesday.
2023-10-04T16:18+0000
2023-10-04T16:18+0000
world
science & tech
iranian space agency
satellite
iran
space
space mission
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
rocket science
spacecraft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112711623_0:155:2778:1718_1920x0_80_0_0_1e30f000f12f5fcc20c92c53b06c5814.jpg
"In the coming one to two months we will carry out the first tests of a biocapsule designed to send astronauts into space... There is hope that in the coming five years we will be able to send an Iranian astronaut into space," Zarepour was quoted as saying by an Iranian news agency. Iran was one of the 24 founding members of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) in 1958. In 1998, Tehran unveiled its first medium-range ballistic missile, Shahab-3. In 1985, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force was established, renamed into IRGC Aerospace Force in 2009. In April 2020, it successfully launched Iran's first homegrown military satellite, Noor-I, followed by the second one, Noor-II, in March 2022. In September 2023, Tehran put the Noor-III military satellite into orbit 450 kilometers (279.6 miles) above the Earth's surface with the Qased carrier rocket.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/iran-commences-construction-of-most-advanced-ever-satellites-1112705011.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112711623_141:0:2637:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_ebc32a476a9e8e05cefb98e2023845e5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iranian astronaut, noor-i, noor-ii, noor-iii, iranian rocket, iranian rocket science, iranian space program, iran, islamic republic, satellite, rocket, space, military satellite, iranian satellite, iranian space, irgc, space agency, aerospace force, iranian aerospace force, iranian space agency
iranian astronaut, noor-i, noor-ii, noor-iii, iranian rocket, iranian rocket science, iranian space program, iran, islamic republic, satellite, rocket, space, military satellite, iranian satellite, iranian space, irgc, space agency, aerospace force, iranian aerospace force, iranian space agency

Iran Working on Sending Own Astronaut Into Space Within 5 Years

16:18 GMT 04.10.2023
© AP Photo / SepahnewsAn Iranian rocket carrying a satellite is launched from an undisclosed site believed to be in Iran's Semnan province on April 22, 2020
An Iranian rocket carrying a satellite is launched from an undisclosed site believed to be in Iran's Semnan province on April 22, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2023
© AP Photo / Sepahnews
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is working on sending a man to space in the next five years, Iranian Communications Minister Eisa Zarepour stated on Wednesday.
"In the coming one to two months we will carry out the first tests of a biocapsule designed to send astronauts into space... There is hope that in the coming five years we will be able to send an Iranian astronaut into space," Zarepour was quoted as saying by an Iranian news agency.
Iran was one of the 24 founding members of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) in 1958. In 1998, Tehran unveiled its first medium-range ballistic missile, Shahab-3. In 1985, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force was established, renamed into IRGC Aerospace Force in 2009. In April 2020, it successfully launched Iran's first homegrown military satellite, Noor-I, followed by the second one, Noor-II, in March 2022. In September 2023, Tehran put the Noor-III military satellite into orbit 450 kilometers (279.6 miles) above the Earth's surface with the Qased carrier rocket.
Iranian flag fluttering in front of Iran's Safir Omid rocket, which is capable of carrying a satellite into orbit, before it's launch in a space station at an undisclosed location in the Islamic Republic. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2023
Beyond Politics
Iran Commences Construction of Most Advanced-Ever Satellites
18 August, 12:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала