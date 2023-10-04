International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/ukraine-loses-up-to-185-military-in-south-donetsk-direction---mod-1113917237.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 185 Troops in South Donetsk Direction - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 185 Troops in South Donetsk Direction - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 185 military both killed and injured in combat with Russian forces in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2023-10-04T11:34+0000
2023-10-04T11:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
donetsk
ukraine
russia
defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112256022_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_9293928e4bd0ca4760b7d71633e7c9b9.jpg
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled four attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction, another two in the Krasny Liman direction, and one in the South Donetsk direction. Ukraine has also lost up to 165 military both killed and injured, as well as seven pieces of military hardware, including a US-made M777 artillery system, in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/watch-russian-drone-slip-behind-ukrainian-lines-to-drop-leaflets-urging-soldiers-to-lay-down-arms-1113907753.html
donetsk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112256022_176:0:2905:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7b0909b93184caf412e24aad72a8a3d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, russian forces
ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, russian forces

Ukraine Loses Up to 185 Troops in South Donetsk Direction - MoD

11:34 GMT 04.10.2023 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 04.10.2023)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Russian Army BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher fires leaflet shells towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the direction of the town of Krasny Liman, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
A Russian Army BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher fires leaflet shells towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the direction of the town of Krasny Liman, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 185 soldiers both killed and injured in combat with Russian forces in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled four attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction, another two in the Krasny Liman direction, and one in the South Donetsk direction.
"The enemy losses amounted to up to 185 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, and a D-20 gun," the ministry said in a statement.
Watch Russian drone sneak behind Ukrainian lines to drop leaflets - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Drone Slip Behind Ukrainian Lines to Drop Leaflets Urging Soldiers to Lay Down Arms
07:47 GMT
Ukraine has also lost up to 165 military both killed and injured, as well as seven pieces of military hardware, including a US-made M777 artillery system, in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала