https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/ukraine-loses-up-to-185-military-in-south-donetsk-direction---mod-1113917237.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 185 Troops in South Donetsk Direction - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 185 Troops in South Donetsk Direction - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 185 military both killed and injured in combat with Russian forces in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2023-10-04T11:34+0000
2023-10-04T11:34+0000
2023-10-04T11:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
donetsk
ukraine
russia
defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112256022_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_9293928e4bd0ca4760b7d71633e7c9b9.jpg
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled four attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction, another two in the Krasny Liman direction, and one in the South Donetsk direction. Ukraine has also lost up to 165 military both killed and injured, as well as seven pieces of military hardware, including a US-made M777 artillery system, in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/watch-russian-drone-slip-behind-ukrainian-lines-to-drop-leaflets-urging-soldiers-to-lay-down-arms-1113907753.html
donetsk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112256022_176:0:2905:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7b0909b93184caf412e24aad72a8a3d4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, russian forces
ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, russian forces
Ukraine Loses Up to 185 Troops in South Donetsk Direction - MoD
11:34 GMT 04.10.2023 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 04.10.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 185 soldiers both killed and injured in combat with Russian forces in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled four attacks by Ukrainian military
in the Donetsk direction, another two in the Krasny Liman direction, and one in the South Donetsk direction.
"The enemy losses amounted to up to 185 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, and a D-20 gun," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost up to 165 military both killed and injured, as well as seven pieces of military hardware, including a US-made M777 artillery system, in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the statement read.