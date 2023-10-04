https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/ukraine-loses-up-to-185-military-in-south-donetsk-direction---mod-1113917237.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 185 Troops in South Donetsk Direction - MoD

Ukraine has lost up to 185 military both killed and injured in combat with Russian forces in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled four attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction, another two in the Krasny Liman direction, and one in the South Donetsk direction. Ukraine has also lost up to 165 military both killed and injured, as well as seven pieces of military hardware, including a US-made M777 artillery system, in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the statement read.

