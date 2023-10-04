https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/us-economic-blockade-causes-disorderly-migration-of-cubans---foreign-ministry-1113916021.html
The United States is responsible for the disorderly migration of Cuban citizens as the toughened economic blockade of Cuba brings about deterioration in the population's standard of living, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"In recent months and weeks, the irregular migratory flow of Cuban citizens through the Central American corridor bound for the United States has experienced sustainable growth … Cuba has also warned about the responsibility of the United States for the irregular and disorderly emigration of Cubans who arrive or intend to arrive at its borders," the ministry said in a statement. The economic blockade, reinforced in recent years, causes "extraordinary limitations to the Cuban economy and the population's standard of living, which stimulates the migration potential," according to the statement. The ministry will keep working and cooperating with the governments of the region to prevent irregular, insecure and disorderly migration, urging the US to take necessary measures, the statement said. The US broke off diplomatic relations with Cuba in the 1960s, after which it announced a trade embargo against the island nation. Former Democratic President Barack Obama took steps to normalize bilateral relations with Cuba, but the policy was reversed by the administration of his successor, Republican President Donald Trump, which leveled 243 additional economic sanctions on Cuba, tightened travel regulations and placed the island nation back on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. Current President Joe Biden promised that he would return Obama's policy on Cuba, but has instead twice extended all restrictions against the country.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is responsible for the disorderly migration of Cuban citizens as the toughened economic blockade of Cuba brings about deterioration in the population's standard of living, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"In recent months and weeks, the irregular migratory flow of Cuban citizens through the Central American corridor bound for the United States has experienced sustainable growth … Cuba has also warned about the responsibility of the United States for the irregular and disorderly emigration of Cubans who arrive or intend to arrive at its borders," the ministry said in a statement.
The economic blockade, reinforced in recent years, causes "extraordinary limitations to the Cuban economy and the population's standard of living, which stimulates the migration potential," according to the statement.
"The Cuban government is interested and concerned about the well-being and safety of its migrants, for which it provides proper consular assistance and guarantees for a voluntary and safe return," the statement read.
The ministry will keep working and cooperating with the governments of the region to prevent irregular, insecure and disorderly migration, urging the US to take necessary measures, the statement said.
The US broke off diplomatic relations with Cuba
in the 1960s, after which it announced a trade embargo against the island nation.
Former Democratic President Barack Obama took steps to normalize bilateral relations with Cuba, but the policy was reversed by the administration of his successor, Republican President Donald Trump, which leveled 243 additional economic sanctions on Cuba, tightened travel regulations and placed the island nation back on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.
Current President Joe Biden promised that he would return Obama's policy on Cuba, but has instead twice extended all restrictions against the country.