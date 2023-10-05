International
WATCH LIVE: Vladimir Putin Attends Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Fate of Humanity 'Rests on Shoulders' of Russian Soldiers - Serbian War Correspondent
Fate of Humanity 'Rests on Shoulders' of Russian Soldiers - Serbian War Correspondent
No military force in history has ever faced what Russian soldiers are currently facing amid NATO’s ongoing proxy war against their country in Ukraine, Miodrag Zarković, a Serbian war correspondent, told Sputnik.
No military force in history has ever faced what Russian soldiers are currently facing amid NATO’s ongoing proxy war against their country in Ukraine, Miodrag Zarković, a Serbian war correspondent covering the Donbass conflict, told Sputnik.Emphasizing the “bravery and firmness” of Russian soldiers, he underscored that the fate of humanity rests on their shoulders.Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the United States and its NATO allies have supplied the regime in Kiev with billions of dollars' worth of military equipment. Furthermore, some NATO countries have been training Ukraine's troops on how to operate their sophisticated weaponry. However, Kiev’s much-touted counteroffensive has failed to achieve results, with its manpower and weaponry losses mounting.“You cannot replace experience,” Zarković pointed out, querying how troops trained by somebody from France, the US, or UK "can they compete with that.”Despite the steady Western supply of weaponry to Ukraine, battle-hardened Russians in the trenches are now ready for practically any challenge, Miodrag Zarković said.
Fate of Humanity 'Rests on Shoulders' of Russian Soldiers - Serbian War Correspondent

As Western backers pump Ukraine with a generous assortment of weapons and military assistance to fuel the conflagration there, the fate of humanity “rests on the shoulders” of Russian soldiers, said a Serbian war correspondent.
No military force in history has ever faced what Russian soldiers are currently facing amid NATO’s ongoing proxy war against their country in Ukraine, Miodrag Zarković, a Serbian war correspondent covering the Donbass conflict, told Sputnik.
Emphasizing the “bravery and firmness” of Russian soldiers, he underscored that the fate of humanity rests on their shoulders.
"Everybody who is against Western imperialism has to be supporting the Russian troops that are under heavy pressure," said the war correspondent.

Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the United States and its NATO allies have supplied the regime in Kiev with billions of dollars' worth of military equipment. Furthermore, some NATO countries have been training Ukraine's troops on how to operate their sophisticated weaponry. However, Kiev’s much-touted counteroffensive has failed to achieve results, with its manpower and weaponry losses mounting.
You cannot replace experience,” Zarković pointed out, querying how troops trained by somebody from France, the US, or UK "can they compete with that.”
Despite the steady Western supply of weaponry to Ukraine, battle-hardened Russians in the trenches are now ready for practically any challenge, Miodrag Zarković said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Leaflets Offer Ukrainians Escape From 'Meat Grinder'
