Fate of Humanity 'Rests on Shoulders' of Russian Soldiers - Serbian War Correspondent
No military force in history has ever faced what Russian soldiers are currently facing amid NATO’s ongoing proxy war against their country in Ukraine, Miodrag Zarković, a Serbian war correspondent, told Sputnik.
Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the United States and its NATO allies have supplied the regime in Kiev with billions of dollars' worth of military equipment. Furthermore, some NATO countries have been training Ukraine's troops on how to operate their sophisticated weaponry. However, Kiev's much-touted counteroffensive has failed to achieve results, with its manpower and weaponry losses mounting."You cannot replace experience," Zarković pointed out, querying how troops trained by somebody from France, the US, or UK "can they compete with that."Despite the steady Western supply of weaponry to Ukraine, battle-hardened Russians in the trenches are now ready for practically any challenge, Miodrag Zarković said.
Miodrag Zarković, a Serbian war correspondent covering the Donbass conflict
Fate of Humanity 'Rests on Shoulders' of Russian Soldiers - Serbian War Correspondent
As Western backers pump Ukraine with a generous assortment of weapons and military assistance to fuel the conflagration there, the fate of humanity “rests on the shoulders” of Russian soldiers, said a Serbian war correspondent.
No military force in history has ever faced what Russian soldiers are currently facing amid NATO’s ongoing proxy war
against their country in Ukraine, Miodrag Zarković
, a Serbian war correspondent covering the Donbass conflict, told Sputnik
.
Emphasizing the “bravery and firmness” of Russian soldiers, he underscored that the fate of humanity rests on their shoulders.
"Everybody who is against Western imperialism has to be supporting the Russian troops that are under heavy pressure," said the war correspondent.
Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the United States and its NATO allies have supplied the regime in Kiev with billions of dollars' worth of military equipment. Furthermore, some NATO countries have been training Ukraine's troops
on how to operate their sophisticated weaponry. However, Kiev’s much-touted counteroffensive has failed to achieve results, with its manpower and weaponry losses
mounting.
“You cannot replace experience,” Zarković pointed out, querying how troops trained by somebody from France, the US, or UK "can they compete with that.”
Despite the steady Western supply of weaponry to Ukraine, battle-hardened Russians in the trenches are now ready for practically any challenge, Miodrag Zarković said.