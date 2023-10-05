https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/russia-sets-up-security-council-commission-to-counter-modern-biosecurity-threats---decree-1113952911.html

Russia Sets Up Security Council Commission to Counter Modern Biosecurity Threats - Decree

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the establishment of an interdepartmental commission of Russia's Security Council to counter modern threats to biological security.

"To establish the Interdepartmental Commission of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on countering modern threats to biological security. To abolish the Interdepartmental Commission of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on the creation of a national system of protection against new infections, transferring its functions to the Interdepartmental Commission of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on countering modern threats to biological security," the document read. The decree goes into effect from the moment it is signed.In February 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry discovered the existence of 30 US-funded military biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to Moscow, Washington has spent over $200 million to develop biological weapons at the facilities. Russia also said that the labs discovered in Ukraine constituted only a small part of a global network of over 300 similar facilities. The United States denies the Russian accusations.In April 2023, Russia's upper house unanimously approved the report of the parliamentary commission, supported by the lower house, to investigate the activities of the US biolaboratories in Ukraine. Deputy speaker of the Russian upper house Konstantin Kosachev then said there were at least 30 US biolaboratories on the territory of Ukraine, adding that the Pentagon was the main "customer" of the bio-research, which may speak about the military nature of the research. Kosachev noted that the establishment of US biolaboratories in Ukraine indicates possible plans of the US to use its military against Russia.

