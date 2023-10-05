https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/ukraine-loses-up-to-210-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1113952541.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 210 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine has lost up to 210 military both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, another two in the Krasny Liman direction and one in the South Donetsk direction. Ukraine has also lost up to 170 military both killed and injured in the Kupyansk direction and up to 80 military in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry added

