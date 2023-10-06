https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/ukraine-lost-over-1745-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-week---mod-1113983706.html

Ukraine Lost Over 1,745 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - MoD

Ukraine has lost more than 1,745 military both killed and injured over the past week in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

From September 29 to October 6, the Russian armed forces have repelled 34 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, 11 attacks in the South Donetsk direction, four attacks in the Kupyansk direction, and two in the Zaporozhye direction, the ministry said. Ukraine has also lost more than 755 military in the South Donetsk direction, over 430 military in the Krasny Liman direction, more than 405 military in the Kupyansk direction, over 320 military in the Zaporozhye direction, and up to 235 military in the Kherson direction over the past week, the statement read.

