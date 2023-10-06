International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Lost Over 1,745 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - MoD
Ukraine Lost Over 1,745 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 1,745 military both killed and injured over the past week in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
From September 29 to October 6, the Russian armed forces have repelled 34 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, 11 attacks in the South Donetsk direction, four attacks in the Kupyansk direction, and two in the Zaporozhye direction, the ministry said. Ukraine has also lost more than 755 military in the South Donetsk direction, over 430 military in the Krasny Liman direction, more than 405 military in the Kupyansk direction, over 320 military in the Zaporozhye direction, and up to 235 military in the Kherson direction over the past week, the statement read.
Ukraine Lost Over 1,745 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 1,745 military both killed and injured over the past week in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
From September 29 to October 6, the Russian armed forces have repelled 34 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, 11 attacks in the South Donetsk direction, four attacks in the Kupyansk direction, and two in the Zaporozhye direction, the ministry said.
"Over the past week, in this [Donetsk] direction, units of the Southern group repelled 34 attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces. As a result of the fighting, the enemy lost more than 1,745 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, 18 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 27 vehicles, 13 field artillery guns, and the Grad MLRS combat vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost more than 755 military in the South Donetsk direction, over 430 military in the Krasny Liman direction, more than 405 military in the Kupyansk direction, over 320 military in the Zaporozhye direction, and up to 235 military in the Kherson direction over the past week, the statement read.
