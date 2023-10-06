International
Ukrainians Buy Death Certificates to Avoid Mobilization
Ukrainians Buy Death Certificates to Avoid Mobilization
The sellers in the darknet offer Ukrainians to buy a death certificate to avoid mobilization, a Sputnik correspondent found.
Ukrainians are being offered the opportunity to buy bogus death certificates on the the darknet to avoid mobilization, a Sputnik correspondent found.In the description, sellers say that customers will receive an official death certificate which has been updated to "all databases", and one can even buy a fake funeral if necessary.Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the martial law and the decree on general mobilization have been in force, and men between the age of 18 and 60 are forbidden to leave Ukraine.Evading military service is a crime punishable by up to five years in prison. Summons can be served virtually everywhere - there have been many videos of men rounded up and forcibly taken to military draft offices on the streets, at petrol stations and even in cafes. A representative of the military draft office does not necessarily have to hand over the summons; it can also be done by the heads of the enterprise where the conscript works, the heads of the housing and utilities department, representatives of the house committee, and other officials.A number of sources told Sputnik that in various Ukrainian cities, all men are being taken indiscriminately to mobilization points. Also, various sources, including Ukrainian mobilized men who were themselves captured, told Sputnik that soon after being mobilized they found themselves on the frontline without having received any training.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on 4 June, and three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that "the counteroffensive" had not so much stalled as proved to be "a failure". By early October, the offensive had cost Kiev more than 90,000 troops.According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Ukrainian armed forces have not achieved their objectives in any direction. The hottest of these is the Zaporozhye direction, near the small village of Rabotino, where Ukraine has deployed Western-trained brigades from the strategic reserve.
Ukrainians Buy Death Certificates to Avoid Mobilization

11:25 GMT 06.10.2023
Ukrainian army launches fourth mobilization campaign
Ukrainian army launches fourth mobilization campaign - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko
Go to the mediabank
International
India
Africa
In Ukraine, since February 2022, martial law and a decree on general mobilization have been in force. Men between the age of 18 and 60 are now forbidden to leave Ukraine.
Ukrainians are being offered the opportunity to buy bogus death certificates on the the darknet to avoid mobilization, a Sputnik correspondent found.

"We make a complete package for you to get compensation from the state for a murdered relative! So you can not go to war and get money. The cost of the service: $10,000," the authors of the announcement promise.

In the description, sellers say that customers will receive an official death certificate which has been updated to "all databases", and one can even buy a fake funeral if necessary.
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the martial law and the decree on general mobilization have been in force, and men between the age of 18 and 60 are forbidden to leave Ukraine.
Evading military service is a crime punishable by up to five years in prison. Summons can be served virtually everywhere - there have been many videos of men rounded up and forcibly taken to military draft offices on the streets, at petrol stations and even in cafes.
A representative of the military draft office does not necessarily have to hand over the summons; it can also be done by the heads of the enterprise where the conscript works, the heads of the housing and utilities department, representatives of the house committee, and other officials.
A number of sources told Sputnik that in various Ukrainian cities, all men are being taken indiscriminately to mobilization points. Also, various sources, including Ukrainian mobilized men who were themselves captured, told Sputnik that soon after being mobilized they found themselves on the frontline without having received any training.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 185 Troops in South Donetsk Direction - MoD
4 October, 11:34 GMT
4 October, 11:34 GMT
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on 4 June, and three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that "the counteroffensive" had not so much stalled as proved to be "a failure". By early October, the offensive had cost Kiev more than 90,000 troops.
According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Ukrainian armed forces have not achieved their objectives in any direction. The hottest of these is the Zaporozhye direction, near the small village of Rabotino, where Ukraine has deployed Western-trained brigades from the strategic reserve.
