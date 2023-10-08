https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/lavrov-arab-league-chief-to-focus-talks-on-palestinian-israeli-conflict-1114019762.html
Lavrov, Arab League Chief to Focus Talks on Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
Lavrov, Arab League Chief to Focus Talks on Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit will give priority to discussing the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict during their talks on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the Arab League said Aboul Gheit left for Russia at Lavrov's invitation. "We have a busy agenda, but given the dramatic escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict, this issue will receive the utmost attention," Zakharova said. The meeting between the officials will take place in Moscow on Monday, she added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit will give priority to discussing the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict during their talks on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Sunday.
"We have a busy agenda, but given the dramatic escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict, this issue will receive the utmost attention
," Zakharova said.
The meeting between the officials will take place in Moscow on Monday, she added.