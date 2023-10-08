https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/white-house-mulls-asking-congress-for-100bln-in-aid-for-ukraine---reports-1114011193.html

White House Mulls Asking Congress for $100Bln in Aid for Ukraine - Reports

White House Mulls Asking Congress for $100Bln in Aid for Ukraine - Reports

US President Joe Biden is considering a "one-and-done" spending bill for Ukraine, and the White House is already drawing up plans to ask Congress to release a total of $100 billion in a single aid package for Kiev, news outlet reported Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"The ‘big package’ idea is firmly supported by many throughout the administration. Supporters of Ukraine want this to be a one-and-done big bill, and then not have to deal with it until after the next election," one of the sources told the newspaper. The newspaper cited sources as saying that the single aid package may provide the Biden administration with the best chance of securing funding for Ukraine until after next November’s election. The report also said that Congress has approved four war packages of around $113 billion for Kiev since the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Biden has struggled to get new funding for Ukraine through Congress. And in the wake of the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, his administration reportedly lacks a strategy going forward. The White House is no longer pursuing the $24 billion for Ukraine aid included as part of a supplemental funding request, another news outlet reported on Thursday.

