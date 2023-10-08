https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/white-house-mulls-asking-congress-for-100bln-in-aid-for-ukraine---reports-1114011193.html
White House Mulls Asking Congress for $100Bln in Aid for Ukraine - Reports
White House Mulls Asking Congress for $100Bln in Aid for Ukraine - Reports
US President Joe Biden is considering a "one-and-done" spending bill for Ukraine, and the White House is already drawing up plans to ask Congress to release a total of $100 billion in a single aid package for Kiev, news outlet reported Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2023-10-08T04:18+0000
2023-10-08T04:18+0000
2023-10-08T04:18+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
us arms for ukraine
joe biden
congress
white house
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111357731_0:0:2808:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_c77c627c1c633ed078ff6382ac3201fb.jpg
"The ‘big package’ idea is firmly supported by many throughout the administration. Supporters of Ukraine want this to be a one-and-done big bill, and then not have to deal with it until after the next election," one of the sources told the newspaper. The newspaper cited sources as saying that the single aid package may provide the Biden administration with the best chance of securing funding for Ukraine until after next November’s election. The report also said that Congress has approved four war packages of around $113 billion for Kiev since the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Biden has struggled to get new funding for Ukraine through Congress. And in the wake of the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, his administration reportedly lacks a strategy going forward. The White House is no longer pursuing the $24 billion for Ukraine aid included as part of a supplemental funding request, another news outlet reported on Thursday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/no-arms-no-cash-how-us-and-europe-getting-bored-and-tired-of-ukraine-conflict-1113989546.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/new-poll-shows-even-democrats-are-starting-to-sour-on-ukraine-aid-1113972647.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111357731_77:0:2808:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4a75cde0e483bf550bd01cd4da9f74f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, us arms for ukraine, us sponsors nazis, joe biden ukraine
ukrainian crisis, us arms for ukraine, us sponsors nazis, joe biden ukraine
White House Mulls Asking Congress for $100Bln in Aid for Ukraine - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is considering a "one-and-done" spending bill for Ukraine, and the White House is already drawing up plans to ask Congress to release a total of $100 billion in a single aid package for Kiev, news outlet reported Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
"The ‘big package’ idea is firmly supported by many throughout the administration. Supporters of Ukraine want this to be a one-and-done big bill, and then not have to deal with it until after the next election," one of the sources told the newspaper.
The newspaper cited sources as saying that the single aid package may provide the Biden administration with the best chance of securing funding for Ukraine until after next November’s election.
The report also said that Congress has approved four war packages of around $113 billion for Kiev
since the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
Biden has struggled to get new funding for Ukraine through Congress. And in the wake of the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, his administration reportedly lacks a strategy going forward. The White House is no longer pursuing the $24 billion for Ukraine aid included as part of a supplemental funding request, another news outlet reported on Thursday.