Cryptocurrency Accounts Used by Hamas Frozen - Israeli Police

Cryptocurrency accounts used by the Palestinian Hamas movement for fundraising their activities have been frozen, the Israeli police said on Tuesday.

"The Israel Police's Cyber Unit, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense, the Israel Security Agency, and other national intelligence agencies, has successfully frozen cryptocurrency accounts used by Hamas for fundraising their activities," the police wrote on X.Since 2021, Israel has seized around 190 cryptocurrency accounts at the Binance crypto exchange which allegedly were linked to Islamist terror groups and the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to the reports of Israel's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF).

