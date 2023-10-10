International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/live-updates-hamas-says-goals-of-operation-achieved-open-to-talks-1114055028.html
LIVE UPDATES: Hamas Says Goals of Operation Achieved, Open to Talks
LIVE UPDATES: Hamas Says Goals of Operation Achieved, Open to Talks
Palestinian Hamas movement has achieved the goals of its operation in Israel and now it is open to any discussions, a member of the movement's political bureau, Mousa Abu Marzouq, said on Tuesday.
2023-10-10T04:44+0000
2023-10-10T04:52+0000
world
israel-hamas conflict
hamas
israeli defense forces (idf)
gaza strip
israel
palestine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082944797_0:181:2996:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_d402c9a414e3ab33852867a243e721b5.jpg
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082944797_134:0:2863:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_129ec063429e284316e946b68443f809.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel-hamas conflict, israeli-hamas crisis, middle east clash, hostilities gaza strip
israel-hamas conflict, israeli-hamas crisis, middle east clash, hostilities gaza strip
Palestinian militants of the Islamist movement Hamas' military wing Al-Qassam Brigades, attend the funeral of seven Palestinians, killed during an Israeli special forces operation in the Gaza Strip, on November 12, 2018, in Khan Younis - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Hamas Says Goals of Operation Achieved, Open to Talks

04:44 GMT 10.10.2023 (Updated: 04:52 GMT 10.10.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Palestinian Hamas movement has achieved the goals of its operation in Israel and now it is open to any discussions, a member of the movement's political bureau, Mousa Abu Marzouq, said on Tuesday.
"We have achieved our goals ... We are open to any discussions and political dialogue," Abu Marzouq told regional broadcaster, adding that the movement is "not closed to negotiations."
On October 7, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, firing a barrage of rockets and catching the IDF (Israeli Army) of guard, claiming that the plan is "to liberate Palestinian lands." Israeli government launched operation Swords of Iron and invoked Article 40 of the Basic Law which de-facto implies a declaration of war.
Russia has called for a ceasefire and immediate peace talks, while stressing that the roots of the conflict must be understood.
According to the latest available data, the death toll from hostilities has risen to over 700 among Palestinians and roughly 1100 Israelis, with thousands of wounded from both sides.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:51 GMT 10.10.2023
Biden Plans to Support Israel and Ukraine Simultaneously
The US Capitol is seen at dusk as the House meets to vote on a rules package for the 118th Congress, in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
White House Says May Ask Congress for More Funding to Support Israel, Ukraine
02:30 GMT
04:49 GMT 10.10.2023
UN Warns Against Tightening Gaza Blockade, Forecasts ‘Humanitarian Catastrophe’
Обстрел зданий в палестинском городе Газа - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2023
World
Tightening of Gaza Blockade Will Make Already Very Bad Situation ‘Far Worse’
Yesterday, 23:22 GMT
04:46 GMT 10.10.2023
EU Residents Rally in Support of Palestine
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала