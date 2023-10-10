LIVE UPDATES: Hamas Says Goals of Operation Achieved, Open to Talks

Palestinian Hamas movement has achieved the goals of its operation in Israel and now it is open to any discussions, a member of the movement's political bureau, Mousa Abu Marzouq, said on Tuesday.

"We have achieved our goals ... We are open to any discussions and political dialogue," Abu Marzouq told regional broadcaster, adding that the movement is "not closed to negotiations."

On October 7, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, firing a barrage of rockets and catching the IDF (Israeli Army) of guard, claiming that the plan is "to liberate Palestinian lands." Israeli government launched operation Swords of Iron and invoked Article 40 of the Basic Law which de-facto implies a declaration of war.

Russia has called for a ceasefire and immediate peace talks, while stressing that the roots of the conflict must be understood.

According to the latest available data, the death toll from hostilities has risen to over 700 among Palestinians and roughly 1100 Israelis, with thousands of wounded from both sides.