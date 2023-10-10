International
Hungary Signs Agreement With Oman on Green Hydrogen Development
Hungary Signs Agreement With Oman on Green Hydrogen Development
Hungary and Oman signed an agreement on joint research and production of green hydrogen, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Peter stated on Tuesday.
"Oman is one of the world leaders in production of green hydrogen that is why it is a great success for us that following today's agreement our country becomes the first central European partner of Oman in research and production related to green hydrogen," Szijjarto wrote on social media after a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi. Szijjarto added that the Omani Embassy in Hungary will begin its work in the nearest future. In August, Budapest reached a political agreement with Doha on liquefied natural gas, with supplies set to start in 2027.
Hungary Signs Agreement With Oman on Green Hydrogen Development

10:49 GMT 10.10.2023
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary and Oman signed an agreement on joint research and production of green hydrogen, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Peter stated on Tuesday.
"Oman is one of the world leaders in production of green hydrogen that is why it is a great success for us that following today's agreement our country becomes the first central European partner of Oman in research and production related to green hydrogen," Szijjarto wrote on social media after a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi.
Szijjarto added that the Omani Embassy in Hungary will begin its work in the nearest future.
In August, Budapest reached a political agreement with Doha on liquefied natural gas, with supplies set to start in 2027.
