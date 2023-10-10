https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/russian-economy-proved-much-more-resilient-to-sanctions-than-west-expected--report-1114057594.html

Russian Economy Proved ‘Much More Resilient’ to Sanctions Than West Expected – Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier touted his country withstanding “unprecedented” sanctions pressure from unfriendly countries.

The Russian economy proved “much more resilient than many Western governments assumed” after they slapped “a punishing string of sanctions” 19 months ago, a US newspaper has reported.The media outlet cited the Russian Central Bank as estimating that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) may rise as much as 2.5% this year, something that the newspaper suggested “could outpace the European Union and possibly even the United States.”The forecast comes after President Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian economy had recovered from Western sanctions.He said that Russia's GDP had reached the 2021 level, and that it may amount to be 2.5-2.8% by the end of this year.Furthermore, the country’s oil and gas revenues in July-August have recovered the level of last year, while non-oil and gas revenues have significantly exceeded 2022’s figures, according to Putin.The same tone was struck by Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who previously told a Chinese news outlet that the Russian economy is expected to grow by about 2.5% this year on the back of the government's efforts to mitigate the impact of Western sanctions. He added that inflation in Russia is on track to hit 6% by the end of 2023, but that the government expects it to return to the 4% target next year.Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have imposed 11 packages of sanctions, which affected various sectors of the Russian economy.

