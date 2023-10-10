https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/why-us-funding-may-be-diverted-from-ukraine-to-israel-1114071886.html

Why US Funding May be Diverted From Ukraine to Israel

Why US Funding May be Diverted From Ukraine to Israel

The White House is seeking to attach Ukraine funding to the urgent package for Israel, in a hope that it will help circumvent House Republicans' opposition to further assistance to Kiev, according to the US mainstream press.

2023-10-10T16:17+0000

2023-10-10T16:17+0000

2023-10-10T16:17+0000

us

analysis

israel

ukraine

taiwan

republicans

senate

congress

joe biden

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/16/1113577585_0:0:2894:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_39e025cc3ceab5c84807c0f6d22ad7b9.jpg

House Republicans have signaled strong support to Israel and speeded up efforts to elect a new House speaker. For its part, the White House has reportedly decided to capitalize on the momentum and pair urgent funds to Tel Aviv with a Ukraine military package. Biden officials are said to have held talks with top House and Senate figures to secure additional military supplies for Israel. Per the US press, the request could come to the US Congress as early as next week.It is unclear how big the Israeli package would be. However, per Maloof, Israel's lobby in DC appears to be much stronger than the Ukrainian one. Prior to the Israeli-Hamas war, the Biden administration was considering seeking a $100 billion package for Ukraine. However, some Freedom Caucus Republicans have already signaled they are against merging Israel and Ukraine aid in one bill. "They shouldn’t be tied together. I will not vote to fund Ukraine," GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia told the US press.Earlier, the National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communication, John Kirby, said that the US is perfectly capable of supporting both Ukraine and Israel. Even though Biden administration officials have put on brave faces claiming that Washington could fund both, it's not actually the case, according to the US military expert. Maloof suspects that the Israel-Hamas conflict could "explode into something much, much larger than just between Israel and the Palestinians." "So we may be dealing with at least two conflicts at once," he said, adding that the US is concurrently poking China over the Taiwan Island. It appears the US could easily outstretch itself."We're hearing complaints from the people who actually manage that stuff, manage those logistics, and they're saying they're short. Already we're hearing reports that the US military is being delayed in receiving its own armaments because of the shipments to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/will-us-put-ukraine-on-back-burner-while-aiding-israel-1114045255.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/white-house-says-may-ask-congress-for-more-funding-to-support-israel-ukraine-1114053573.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/israels-gaza-land-op-may-turn-into-urban-meat-grinder-1114071390.html

israel

ukraine

taiwan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

israel, gaza strip, israel-hamas conflict, palestine, palestinians, hamas surprise attack on israel, us aid to israel, us aid ukraine, us military package for israel, us interceptors for iron dome, us congress, house republicans oppose aid to ukraine