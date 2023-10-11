https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/acting-us-house-speaker-hints-chamber-may-approve-israeli-aid-before-resolving-leadership-crisis-1114081036.html

Acting US House Speaker Hints Chamber May Approve Israeli Aid Before Resolving Leadership Crisis

Acting US House Speaker Hints Chamber May Approve Israeli Aid Before Resolving Leadership Crisis

The US House of Representatives remains engulfed in an unprecedented leadership crisis, but acting Speaker Patrick McHenry (R-NC) said Tuesday the legislative body would still approve aid to Israel if they feel it is necessary.

The US House of Representatives remains engulfed in an unprecedented leadership crisis, but acting Speaker Patrick McHenry (R-NC) said Tuesday the legislative body would still approve aid to Israel if they feel it is necessary.“If we need to act as a government, we will,” said McHenry when questioned by US media about the timetable for such assistance.The announcement appeared to contradict previous statements from members of the body’s majority party, as well as varying interpretations of McHenry’s lawful power.Democrats on the chamber’s rules committee have insisted McHenry has “no authority other than taking steps necessary and appropriate to further the election of a new speaker.”Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who has implied he would be willing to accept the speakership once again, said Monday “the House can do nothing without a speaker.” The novel circumstances of McHenry’s position could allow the North Carolina congressman to test the limits of his role.Meanwhile, the House Foreign Affairs Committee unveiled a symbolic resolution in support of Israel on Tuesday that was co-signed by 390 members of the House from both major parties.Republican House members have expressed skepticism towards McCaul’s proposal to link Israel aid to other issues, suggesting they wish to set aside the funds as quickly as possible. Progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) insisted aid to Israel should be provided with conditions, advocating for “negotiated peace” in the conflict.

