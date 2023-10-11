https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/acting-us-house-speaker-hints-chamber-may-approve-israeli-aid-before-resolving-leadership-crisis-1114081036.html
Acting US House Speaker Hints Chamber May Approve Israeli Aid Before Resolving Leadership Crisis
The US House of Representatives remains engulfed in an unprecedented leadership crisis, but acting Speaker Patrick McHenry (R-NC) said Tuesday the legislative body would still approve aid to Israel if they feel it is necessary.
The US House of Representatives remains engulfed in an unprecedented leadership crisis, but acting Speaker Patrick McHenry (R-NC) said Tuesday the legislative body would still approve aid to Israel if they feel it is necessary."If we need to act as a government, we will," said McHenry when questioned by US media about the timetable for such assistance.The announcement appeared to contradict previous statements from members of the body's majority party, as well as varying interpretations of McHenry's lawful power.Democrats on the chamber's rules committee have insisted McHenry has "no authority other than taking steps necessary and appropriate to further the election of a new speaker."Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who has implied he would be willing to accept the speakership once again, said Monday "the House can do nothing without a speaker." The novel circumstances of McHenry's position could allow the North Carolina congressman to test the limits of his role.Meanwhile, the House Foreign Affairs Committee unveiled a symbolic resolution in support of Israel on Tuesday that was co-signed by 390 members of the House from both major parties.Republican House members have expressed skepticism towards McCaul's proposal to link Israel aid to other issues, suggesting they wish to set aside the funds as quickly as possible. Progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) insisted aid to Israel should be provided with conditions, advocating for "negotiated peace" in the conflict.
The US House of Representatives remains engulfed in an unprecedented leadership crisis, but acting Speaker Patrick McHenry (R-NC) said Tuesday the legislative body would still approve aid to Israel if they feel it is necessary.
“If we need to act as a government, we will,” said McHenry
when questioned by US media about the timetable for such assistance.
The announcement appeared to contradict previous statements from members of the body’s majority party, as well as varying interpretations of McHenry’s lawful power.
The chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul said Monday that a vote on Israel aid could come after the resolution of the leadership question. He noted billions of dollars in foreign military aid already available to US President Joe Biden, who announced a shipment of munitions to the country Monday.
At the time, McCaul also raised the prospect of eventual omnibus legislation combining assistance to Israel with funding for border security, as well as aid to Ukraine and Taiwan.
Democrats on the chamber’s rules committee have insisted
McHenry has “no authority other than taking steps necessary and appropriate to further the election of a new speaker.”
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who has implied he would be willing to accept the speakership once again, said Monday “the House can do nothing without a speaker.”
McCarthy’s willingness to accept the role is a reversal from his previous stance. “I believe I can continue to fight, maybe in a different manner. I will not run for speaker again,” he said immediately after being ousted last week.
The novel circumstances of McHenry’s position could allow the North Carolina congressman to test the limits of his role.
Meanwhile, the House Foreign Affairs Committee unveiled a symbolic resolution in support of Israel on Tuesday that was co-signed by 390 members of the House from both major parties.
Republican House members have expressed skepticism
towards McCaul’s proposal to link Israel aid to other issues, suggesting they wish to set aside the funds as quickly as possible. Progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) insisted aid to Israel should be provided with conditions, advocating
for “negotiated peace” in the conflict.
The lower congressional chamber has been without a leader since last Tuesday, when Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) led an unprecedented effort against McCarthy from within his own party.
Some Republicans had long criticized McCarthy for making deals with Democratic representatives and his lack of perceived commitment to some conservative objectives. Seven Republican representatives joined Gaetz and all Democrats in the House in voting to vacate the chair, removing McCarthy from his position.