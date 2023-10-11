International
Belgium to Create $1.8Bln Aid Fund for Ukraine Using Russia's Assets
Belgium will create a 1.7 billion euro ($1.8 billion) fund to support Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on Wednesday.
"The third element is the constitution of a 1.7 billion Ukraine fund. That fund, the source of that fund are the billions of Russian assets that are being frozen in Belgium. In Belgium, we have taxation on the proceeds of those frozen Russian assets. Last year, it was very clear to us that the taxation on the proceeds of those assets should go a 100% to Ukrainian population," de Croo told a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels. Belgium will also provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, the prime minister added.
Belgium to Create $1.8Bln Aid Fund for Ukraine Using Russia's Assets

12:05 GMT 11.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / PHILIPPE HUGUENEuro banknotes are displayed next to an European Union flag, in Lille, on March 22, 2019.
Euro banknotes are displayed next to an European Union flag, in Lille, on March 22, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / PHILIPPE HUGUEN
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgium will create a 1.7 billion euro ($1.8 billion) fund to support Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on Wednesday.
"The third element is the constitution of a 1.7 billion Ukraine fund. That fund, the source of that fund are the billions of Russian assets that are being frozen in Belgium. In Belgium, we have taxation on the proceeds of those frozen Russian assets. Last year, it was very clear to us that the taxation on the proceeds of those assets should go a 100% to Ukrainian population," de Croo told a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels.
Belgium will also provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, the prime minister added.

"From 2025, Belgium will be in a position to supply F-16 to Ukraine. They will be at your disposal, of course, depending on the decision of the government that is in place at that moment," the minister stated.

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in formation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2023
Military
Ukrainian Pilots Operating F-16s Would Be Flying Targets: Here's Why
18 July, 19:15 GMT
