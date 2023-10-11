https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/belgium-to-create-18bln-aid-fund-for-ukraine-using-russias-assets-1114093392.html

Belgium to Create $1.8Bln Aid Fund for Ukraine Using Russia's Assets

Belgium will create a 1.7 billion euro ($1.8 billion) fund to support Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on Wednesday.

"The third element is the constitution of a 1.7 billion Ukraine fund. That fund, the source of that fund are the billions of Russian assets that are being frozen in Belgium. In Belgium, we have taxation on the proceeds of those frozen Russian assets. Last year, it was very clear to us that the taxation on the proceeds of those assets should go a 100% to Ukrainian population," de Croo told a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels. Belgium will also provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, the prime minister added.

