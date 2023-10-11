https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/israel-delays-regional-elections-by-at-least-3-months-amid-escalating-conflict---reports-1114108180.html

Israel Delays Regional Elections by at Least 3 Months Amid Escalating Conflict - Reports

The Israeli Interior Ministry has announced that upcoming elections for local municipal and regional councils have been postponed amid the escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict, an Israeli newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The interior ministry said that the elections would be delayed by at least three months, the newspaper reported. The last time such measures were taken was during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when the country fought with a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria, the report said. Earlier on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry stated that the death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli attacks had reached 1,055 and another 5,184 people had been injured. At the same time, media reported that the number of those killed among Israeli citizens as a result of the escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict had surpassed 1,200 people and nearly 3,000 had been wounded. The fate of the 150 people brought to the Gaza Strip as hostages by the Palestinian movement Hamas reportedly remains unknown. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a full blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million, stopping supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have so far reported hundreds of dead and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.

