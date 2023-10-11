https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/israel-delays-regional-elections-by-at-least-3-months-amid-escalating-conflict---reports-1114108180.html
Israel Delays Regional Elections by at Least 3 Months Amid Escalating Conflict - Reports
Israel Delays Regional Elections by at Least 3 Months Amid Escalating Conflict - Reports
The Israeli Interior Ministry has announced that upcoming elections for local municipal and regional councils have been postponed amid the escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict, an Israeli newspaper reported on Wednesday.
2023-10-11T16:12+0000
2023-10-11T16:12+0000
2023-10-11T16:12+0000
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
israel
palestine
hamas
gaza strip
middle east
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101963/50/1019635086_0:150:5760:3390_1920x0_80_0_0_dcbecbbc7492d62ccabfb1702b3fbdd4.jpg
The interior ministry said that the elections would be delayed by at least three months, the newspaper reported. The last time such measures were taken was during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when the country fought with a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria, the report said. Earlier on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry stated that the death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli attacks had reached 1,055 and another 5,184 people had been injured. At the same time, media reported that the number of those killed among Israeli citizens as a result of the escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict had surpassed 1,200 people and nearly 3,000 had been wounded. The fate of the 150 people brought to the Gaza Strip as hostages by the Palestinian movement Hamas reportedly remains unknown. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a full blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million, stopping supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have so far reported hundreds of dead and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/mideast-escalation-may-end-palestines-existence-lead-to-wider-conflict---former-us-official-1114081927.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101963/50/1019635086_64:0:5184:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_f9965b88abd17cbd070cd7e2a910b350.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
regional elections, postponed elections, israeli elections, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes
regional elections, postponed elections, israeli elections, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes
Israel Delays Regional Elections by at Least 3 Months Amid Escalating Conflict - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli Interior Ministry has announced that upcoming elections for local municipal and regional councils have been postponed amid the escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict, an Israeli newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The interior ministry said that the elections would be delayed by at least three months, the newspaper reported. The last time such measures were taken was during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when the country fought with a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria, the report said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry stated that the death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli attacks
had reached 1,055 and another 5,184 people had been injured. At the same time, media reported that the number of those killed among Israeli citizens as a result of the escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict had surpassed 1,200 people and nearly 3,000 had been wounded. The fate of the 150 people brought to the Gaza Strip as hostages by the Palestinian movement Hamas reportedly remains unknown.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel
from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a full blockade of the Gaza Strip
, home to more than 2 million, stopping supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have so far reported hundreds of dead and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.