Palestinians and Israelis Tell of Suffering in New Gaza War

Palestinian human rights defender Issa Amro and Rachel Kastner, a US citizen living in Israel, gave first-hand accounts of the horrors and persecution facing civilians during the latest conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas.

Palestinian and Israeli citizens have related their experiences of the new war raging in the Holy Land.Guerrillas from the Palestinian Hamas movement launched a massive rocket attack on Southern Israel before out from the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday, wiping out several Israel Defense Forces (IDF) outposts. They captured nearby towns, taking more than a hundred Israeli troops, police officers, and civilians prisoner.More than a thousand Israelis have been killed so far in five days of fighting, including women, children, and young people at a dance music festival held on the edge of the Gaza Strip.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas during the weekend, ordering that electricity and water supplies to Gaza be cut off and for the IDF to begin round-the-clock bombing of the enclave, home to more than two million people, in preparation for a ground invasion.Issa Amro told Sputnik that residents of the Israeli-occupied West Bank where he lives have been suffering heightened violence and oppression from the IDF and Jewish settlers since the latest outbreak of fighting.The human rights defender said that when he ventured out to buy food on Saturday, he was arrested by IDF troops and settlers, held for 10 hours, and tortured. He was blindfolded, gagged, and handcuffed so tightly that his hands were still numb days later, and he was still unable to hold anything and his eye was injured."It's not about Gaza. It's not about Hamas. It's about us as Palestinians who are suffering from the Israeli occupation and apartheid, and they want to shut our voices," Amro stressed. "More than 20 Palestinians [have been] killed in the West Bank since Saturday. Every day the Palestinians [are] being killed without even any excuse."He said Palestinians sympathized with Israeli families who had lost loved ones during the Hamas offensive. But he also said the Western media was ignoring the suffering of thousands of civilians in Gaza killed or injured by Israeli bombing — with almost 300 children killed to date.He questioned why Israel's backers in the US and Europe have allowed its occupation of Palestine to continue since 1967 — while accusing Russia of seizing land from Ukraine.Tel Aviv-resident and US citizen Rachel Kastner told Sputnik that she had just come from a press conference with four American families whose children were among the hostages taken by Hamas — but had to take shelter when sirens warned of an incoming rocket attack."One of the families of the American citizens who are missing is a friend of mine," she said. "His son was taken to Gaza, and we have not heard from him in several days."The American said she had taken part in recent mass protests against attempts by Netanyahu's government to reform the judicial system — but that was forgotten once an external threat to Israel appeared.Kastner said she had Palestinian friends who told her that Hamas — which governs Gaza in alliance with the Fatah party-dominated Palestinian Authority based in the West Bank — "has so little regard for their citizens' lives and is putting them all in danger."She underscored that while every Israeli "wants this war to end," what that meant was that "nobody wants to wake up in the middle of the night to bombings and to terrorists infiltrating their homes, and Israel will do whatever it takes to make sure that Hamas is not able to do this."The US citizen said it was "inevitable" that Israel would launch a campaign of air raids against Gaza in "self-defense.""There is going to be loss of life on both sides. Innocent civilians are going to die. It is incredibly sad," Kastner said. "I'm just hoping that this changes the tide and Hamas is no longer going to maintain power. That's just the best that we can hope for."She rejected comparisons to previous conflicts in the Gaza Strip, such as the three-week Operation Cast Lead incursion over the 2008-2009 Christmas and New Year season or even the seven-week 2014 invasion that left 67 Israeli soldiers and some 2,000 Palestinian civilians dead — but failed to neutralize Hamas and other militant groups."So to compare it to 2014, when... three soldiers were kidnaped and killed — this is not the same thing. This is hundreds and hundreds of families that were slaughtered in their beds. So to make the comparison is honestly very, very irresponsible," she added.For more insightful commentary on major global events, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Final Countdown.

