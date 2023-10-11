https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/russian-ambassador-to-indonesia-opens-sputnikpro-session-1114099675.html
Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Opens SputnikPro Session
On October 10, with support of the Russian Embassy to Indonesia, the first SputnikPro session took place for the University of Indonesia (Universitas Indonesia), the country’s leading educational and research center.
When opening the event, Ambassador of Russia to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyova said, "The history of our bilateral relations is steeped in a legacy of mutual respect and friendship. Established 73 years ago our diplomatic ties have paved the way for a vast partnership in various fields. True journalism seeks to provide balanced and accurate accounts of events without succumbing to bias or external pressure twisting the truth and thus twisting the history. So today you will hear real stories about Russian reporters upholding true journalism."During an online meeting, Sputnik Director of International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov told the audience about the principles involved in the work of a contemporary information agency, the specifics of the organization of state and private media, the standoff between the unipolar and multipolar vectors on the global media space, and the fake news phenomenon.Earlier, the Veteran National Development University of Jakarta, Udayana University, President University, and Satya Wacana Christian University joined the SputnikPro project.The University of Indonesia, founded in 1950, is one of Indonesia's leading and oldest state universities. Its main campus is located in Depok City.
Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Opens SputnikPro Session
On October 10, with support of the Russian Embassy to Indonesia, the first SputnikPro session took place for the University of Indonesia (Universitas Indonesia), the country’s leading educational and research center.
When opening the event, Ambassador of Russia to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyova
said, “The history of our bilateral relations is steeped in a legacy of mutual respect and friendship. Established 73 years ago our diplomatic ties have paved the way for a vast partnership in various fields. True journalism seeks to provide balanced and accurate accounts of events without succumbing to bias or external pressure twisting the truth and thus twisting the history. So today you will hear real stories about Russian reporters upholding true journalism.”
During an online meeting, Sputnik Director of International Cooperation
Vasily Pushkov told the audience about the principles involved in the work of a contemporary information agency, the specifics of the organization of state and private media, the standoff between the unipolar and multipolar vectors on the global media space, and the fake news phenomenon.
Lecturer at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences at the University of Indonesia Ardhanareswari Handoko thanked the organizers after the event: “It is always great to grasp the perspective of media practitioners from other parts of the globe on issues related to media and communication. Thank you for sharing your views with the students and encouraging them in a fruitful discussion.”
Earlier, the Veteran National Development University of Jakarta, Udayana University, President University, and Satya Wacana Christian University joined the SputnikPro project.
The University of Indonesia, founded in 1950, is one of Indonesia’s leading and oldest state universities. Its main campus is located in Depok City.