Shoigu Inspects Production of IL-76MD-90A Aircraft
Shoigu Inspects Production of IL-76MD-90A Aircraft
During his visit to Ulyanovsk, Sergei Shoigu has checked the implementation of the state defense order at PJSC "IL-Aviastar" in Ulyanovsk.
During his visit to Ulyanovsk in central Russia, Sergei Shoigu checked the implementation of the state defense order at the IL-Aviastar plant.Shoigu inspected production of the IL-76MD-90A aircraft, as well as the repair and maintenance of the AN-124-100 aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The number of An-124 heavy transport aircraft in Russia should double by 2025, Shoigu said during the inspection.The Minister also held a working meeting where he commented on the "real growth" of the workload of the military transport aviation against the background of the special military operation. He added that the workload continues to grow.The General-Director of the UAC, Yury Slyusar, told the head of Russia's Defense Ministry that Aviastar is at present producing IL-76MD-90A aircraft in series as set out in the 2023 production program. The aircraft will be delivered to the troops in accordance with the contractual obligations, he said.
Russia's Defense Minister Shoigu inspects production of IL-76MD-90A aircraft, and repair workshop for An-124-100s
Russia’s Defense Minister Shoigu inspects production of IL-76MD-90A aircraft, and repair workshop for An-124-100s
Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has held a meeting in Ulyanovsk with the leadership of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) on the development of military transport aviation (MTA) capabilities.
During his visit to Ulyanovsk in central Russia, Sergei Shoigu checked the implementation of the state defense order at the IL-Aviastar plant.

During his working visit to the city of Ulyanovsk, the Russian Defense Minister Army General, Sergei Shoigu, inspected the implementation of the state defense order at the PJSC IL-Aviastar plant which belongs to the United Aircraft Corporation - part of the state corporation Rostec - the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Shoigu inspected production of the IL-76MD-90A aircraft, as well as the repair and maintenance of the AN-124-100 aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The number of An-124 heavy transport aircraft in Russia should double by 2025, Shoigu said during the inspection.
The Minister also held a working meeting where he commented on the "real growth" of the workload of the military transport aviation against the background of the special military operation. He added that the workload continues to grow.
The General-Director of the UAC, Yury Slyusar, told the head of Russia's Defense Ministry that Aviastar is at present producing IL-76MD-90A aircraft in series as set out in the 2023 production program. The aircraft will be delivered to the troops in accordance with the contractual obligations, he said.
