https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/shoigu-some-enterprises-of-defense-industry-ahead-of-schedule-for-2024-program-1113974429.html

Shoigu: Some Enterprises of Defense Industry Ahead of Schedule For 2024 Program

Shoigu: Some Enterprises of Defense Industry Ahead of Schedule For 2024 Program

Some enterprises of the Russian defense industrial complex are already ahead of schedule for the 2024 program, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a visit to the Novosibirsk aircraft plant.

2023-10-06T10:06+0000

2023-10-06T10:06+0000

2023-10-06T10:06+0000

military

novosibirsk

sergei shoigu

russia

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083576638_0:131:2501:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_12ffa31be21ecef98d9ac8329e9337c2.jpg

Some enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex are already ahead of schedule for the 2024 program, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a visit to the Novosibirsk aircraft plant. Sergei Shoigu noted the demand for Su-34 aircraft.Alexander Panasenko, director of the plant, told the minister that the enterprise has learned to carry out repair work of any complexity. "We have learned to do everything. We have experience in replacing the head part, we have practical experience in repairing the tail part," Panasenko said.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission that the Russian defense complex is actively increasing production to support the special military operation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/all-instructors-in-russian-armed-forces-have-combat-experience---shoigu-1113945049.html

novosibirsk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense industrial complex, russian defense minister sergei shoigu, novosibirsk aircraft plant