https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/shoigu-some-enterprises-of-defense-industry-ahead-of-schedule-for-2024-program-1113974429.html
Shoigu: Some Enterprises of Defense Industry Ahead of Schedule For 2024 Program
Shoigu: Some Enterprises of Defense Industry Ahead of Schedule For 2024 Program
Some enterprises of the Russian defense industrial complex are already ahead of schedule for the 2024 program, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a visit to the Novosibirsk aircraft plant.
2023-10-06T10:06+0000
2023-10-06T10:06+0000
2023-10-06T10:06+0000
military
novosibirsk
sergei shoigu
russia
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083576638_0:131:2501:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_12ffa31be21ecef98d9ac8329e9337c2.jpg
Some enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex are already ahead of schedule for the 2024 program, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a visit to the Novosibirsk aircraft plant. Sergei Shoigu noted the demand for Su-34 aircraft.Alexander Panasenko, director of the plant, told the minister that the enterprise has learned to carry out repair work of any complexity. "We have learned to do everything. We have experience in replacing the head part, we have practical experience in repairing the tail part," Panasenko said.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission that the Russian defense complex is actively increasing production to support the special military operation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/all-instructors-in-russian-armed-forces-have-combat-experience---shoigu-1113945049.html
novosibirsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083576638_138:0:2361:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_ddbf17bf3c34ef97929961a2d77f79e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense industrial complex, russian defense minister sergei shoigu, novosibirsk aircraft plant
russian defense industrial complex, russian defense minister sergei shoigu, novosibirsk aircraft plant
Shoigu: Some Enterprises of Defense Industry Ahead of Schedule For 2024 Program
On Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the progress of the implementation of the state defense order at the Chkalov Novosibirsk Aviation Plant.
Some enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex are already ahead of schedule for the 2024 program, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
said during a visit to the Novosibirsk aircraft plant.
"We have enterprises that this year for the 2024 program, they are ahead of schedule. So here we need to organize work," Shoigu said.
Sergei Shoigu noted the demand for Su-34 aircraft
.
"This machine is the main workhorse, they have four to five sorties every day, so we need to step up, hurry up," the head of the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Alexander Panasenko, director of the plant, told the minister that the enterprise has learned to carry out repair work of any complexity.
"We have learned to do everything. We have experience in replacing the head part, we have practical experience in repairing the tail part," Panasenko said.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission that the Russian defense complex
is actively increasing production to support the special military operation.