https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/slovak-government-to-be-led-by-smer-party-leader-fico-1114089973.html

Slovak Government to be Led by Ex-PM Robert Fico

Slovak Government to be Led by Ex-PM Robert Fico

Slovakia's opposition Smer party leader and former prime minister, Robert Fico, signed on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding with two coalition partners, according to the broadcast.

2023-10-11T10:09+0000

2023-10-11T10:09+0000

2023-10-11T10:18+0000

world

robert fico

peter pellegrini

slovakia

serbian progressive party (sns)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102731/46/1027314602_0:211:4077:2504_1920x0_80_0_0_3238fa1b08005454ff238c422f0d4a1c.jpg

The Slovak government will be headed by the leader of the election-winning Smer party, Robert Fico, while the parliament will be headed by the leader of the Hlas party, Peter Pellegrini, a portal reported on Wednesday, citing a document on the terms of the coalition. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Fico, the Hlas party leader Peter Pellegrini and chairman of the Slovak National Party (SNS) Andrej Danko. The Smer party won the September 30 elections with 22.94% of the vote. Its leader, Robert Fico, has held the post of prime minister three times and said he would seek it again. On Wednesday, the leader of the Hlas party, which came third in the parliamentary elections, Peter Pellegrini, said he would hold further coalition talks with Fico's party.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/netizens-cheer-as-slovakia-halts-military-aid-to-ukraine-1114003169.html

slovakia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

robert fico, memorandum of understanding, slovak government