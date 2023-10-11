International
Slovak Government to be Led by Ex-PM Robert Fico
Slovak Government to be Led by Ex-PM Robert Fico
Slovakia's opposition Smer party leader and former prime minister, Robert Fico, signed on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding with two coalition partners, according to the broadcast.
The Slovak government will be headed by the leader of the election-winning Smer party, Robert Fico, while the parliament will be headed by the leader of the Hlas party, Peter Pellegrini, a portal reported on Wednesday, citing a document on the terms of the coalition. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Fico, the Hlas party leader Peter Pellegrini and chairman of the Slovak National Party (SNS) Andrej Danko. The Smer party won the September 30 elections with 22.94% of the vote. Its leader, Robert Fico, has held the post of prime minister three times and said he would seek it again. On Wednesday, the leader of the Hlas party, which came third in the parliamentary elections, Peter Pellegrini, said he would hold further coalition talks with Fico's party.
Slovak Government to be Led by Ex-PM Robert Fico

10:09 GMT 11.10.2023
Slovakia's Prime minister Robert Fico arrives for an emergency Eurogroup finance ministers' meeting on Greece at the European Council in Brussels, on June 22, 2015
Slovakia's Prime minister Robert Fico arrives for an emergency Eurogroup finance ministers' meeting on Greece at the European Council in Brussels, on June 22, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / THIERRY CHARLIER
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Slovakia's opposition Smer party leader and former prime minister, Robert Fico, signed on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding with two coalition partners, according to the broadcast.
The Slovak government will be headed by the leader of the election-winning Smer party, Robert Fico, while the parliament will be headed by the leader of the Hlas party, Peter Pellegrini, a portal reported on Wednesday, citing a document on the terms of the coalition.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by Fico, the Hlas party leader Peter Pellegrini and chairman of the Slovak National Party (SNS) Andrej Danko.
The Smer party won the September 30 elections with 22.94% of the vote. Its leader, Robert Fico, has held the post of prime minister three times and said he would seek it again. On Wednesday, the leader of the Hlas party, which came third in the parliamentary elections, Peter Pellegrini, said he would hold further coalition talks with Fico's party.
