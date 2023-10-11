https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/slovak-government-to-be-led-by-smer-party-leader-fico-1114089973.html
Slovak Government to be Led by Ex-PM Robert Fico
Slovakia's opposition Smer party leader and former prime minister, Robert Fico, signed on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding with two coalition partners, according to the broadcast.
The Slovak government will be headed by the leader of the election-winning Smer party, Robert Fico, while the parliament will be headed by the leader of the Hlas party, Peter Pellegrini, a portal reported on Wednesday, citing a document on the terms of the coalition. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Fico, the Hlas party leader Peter Pellegrini and chairman of the Slovak National Party (SNS) Andrej Danko. The Smer party won the September 30 elections with 22.94% of the vote. Its leader, Robert Fico, has held the post of prime minister three times and said he would seek it again. On Wednesday, the leader of the Hlas party, which came third in the parliamentary elections, Peter Pellegrini, said he would hold further coalition talks with Fico's party.
The Slovak government
will be headed by the leader of the election-winning Smer party, Robert Fico, while the parliament will be headed by the leader of the Hlas party, Peter Pellegrini, a portal reported on Wednesday, citing a document on the terms of the coalition.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by Fico, the Hlas party leader Peter Pellegrini and chairman of the Slovak National Party (SNS) Andrej Danko.
The Smer party won the September 30 elections with 22.94% of the vote. Its leader, Robert Fico, has held the post of prime minister three times and said he would seek it again. On Wednesday, the leader of the Hlas party, which came third in the parliamentary elections, Peter Pellegrini, said he would hold further coalition talks with Fico's party.