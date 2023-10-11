https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/trade-between-russia-saudi-arabia-increased-by-20-in-7-months---novak-1114090432.html

Trade Between Russia, Saudi Arabia Increased by 20% in 7 Months - Novak

Trade between Russia and Saudi Arabia has increased by 20% in the seven months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"Following the results of seven months, trade between our countries increased by 20%," Novak said at a meeting of the Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission as part of the Russian Energy Week, adding that the countries aim at reaching $7 billion trade by 2030. Additionally, Russia is ready to increase supplies of petroleum products to Saudi Arabia, the official said. Russia and Saudi Arabia will also discuss the situation on the global oil market, including the changes caused by the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Novak added. Global oil markets are sensitive to current events, and the importance of Moscow’s coordination with Riyadh and other partners cannot be overestimated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.The visit of Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to Russia will be a good opportunity to coordinate positions, the official added.The Russian Energy Week is held in Moscow from October 11-13, bringing together high-ranking officials and representatives of leading energy companies from over 60 countries.

russia, saudi arabia, trade, russian deputy prime minister alexander novak