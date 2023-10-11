International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/watch-full-video-of-putins-address-to-plenary-session-of-russian-energy-week-1114099440.html
Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the 6th Russian Energy Week. Putin presented Russia's stance on the energy production and distribution.
2023-10-11T15:22+0000
2023-10-11T15:22+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
russian energy week
video
moscow
gas
gas prices
gas supplies
oil and gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114101966_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f31eb048dd430e91a07a053a73419a11.png
Sputnik brings you the full speech of the Russian president on the global energy situation.Putin discussed the implementation of various multilateral projects, including the North-South route project, the gas hub in Turkiye, and others that contribute to the world's energy security. The president highlighted the growing global demand for natural gas, which has surged since the West imposed unlawful sanctions on Russia. Putin emphasized that having deprived itself of Russian gas, European countries are struggling to get by as their economies stagnate.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russia-grows-richer-while-west-bleeds-trillions-amid-failed-sanctions--funding-ukraine-1112666650.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin's Speech at the Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
Putin's Speech at the Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
2023-10-11T15:22+0000
true
PT28M28S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114101966_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f8ffcc8ac5bf7cbfbd0ddcbbbedd6267.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president, vladimir putin, russian energy week, russian gas, putin's speech, gas supply, energy security, gas cooperation,
russian president, vladimir putin, russian energy week, russian gas, putin's speech, gas supply, energy security, gas cooperation,

Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week

15:22 GMT 11.10.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the plenary session of the 6th Russian Energy Week. Putin presented Russia's stance on energy production and distribution.
Sputnik brings you the full speech of the Russian president on the global energy situation.
Putin discussed the implementation of various multilateral projects, including the North-South route project, the gas hub in Turkiye, and others that contribute to the world's energy security.
The president highlighted the growing global demand for natural gas, which has surged since the West imposed unlawful sanctions on Russia. Putin emphasized that having deprived itself of Russian gas, European countries are struggling to get by as their economies stagnate.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2023
Economy
Russia Gets Richer While West Bleeds Trillions in Funding Ukraine Amid Failed Sanctions
17 August, 11:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала