Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the 6th Russian Energy Week. Putin presented Russia's stance on the energy production and distribution.

Sputnik brings you the full speech of the Russian president on the global energy situation.Putin discussed the implementation of various multilateral projects, including the North-South route project, the gas hub in Turkiye, and others that contribute to the world's energy security. The president highlighted the growing global demand for natural gas, which has surged since the West imposed unlawful sanctions on Russia. Putin emphasized that having deprived itself of Russian gas, European countries are struggling to get by as their economies stagnate.

