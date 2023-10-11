https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/watch-full-video-of-putins-address-to-plenary-session-of-russian-energy-week-1114099440.html
Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the 6th Russian Energy Week. Putin presented Russia's stance on the energy production and distribution.
2023-10-11T15:22+0000
2023-10-11T15:22+0000
2023-10-11T15:22+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
russian energy week
video
moscow
gas
gas prices
gas supplies
oil and gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114101966_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f31eb048dd430e91a07a053a73419a11.png
Sputnik brings you the full speech of the Russian president on the global energy situation.Putin discussed the implementation of various multilateral projects, including the North-South route project, the gas hub in Turkiye, and others that contribute to the world's energy security. The president highlighted the growing global demand for natural gas, which has surged since the West imposed unlawful sanctions on Russia. Putin emphasized that having deprived itself of Russian gas, European countries are struggling to get by as their economies stagnate.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russia-grows-richer-while-west-bleeds-trillions-amid-failed-sanctions--funding-ukraine-1112666650.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114101966_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f8ffcc8ac5bf7cbfbd0ddcbbbedd6267.png
Putin's Speech at the Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
Putin's Speech at the Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
2023-10-11T15:22+0000
true
PT28M28S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president, vladimir putin, russian energy week, russian gas, putin's speech, gas supply, energy security, gas cooperation,
russian president, vladimir putin, russian energy week, russian gas, putin's speech, gas supply, energy security, gas cooperation,
Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the plenary session of the 6th Russian Energy Week. Putin presented Russia's stance on energy production and distribution.
Sputnik
brings you the full speech of the Russian president on the global energy situation
.
Putin discussed the implementation of various multilateral projects, including the North-South route project, the gas hub in Turkiye, and others that contribute to the world's energy security.
The president highlighted the growing global demand for natural gas, which has surged since the West imposed unlawful sanctions on Russia
. Putin emphasized that having deprived itself of Russian gas, European countries are struggling to get by as their economies stagnate
.