EU Economy Stagnating as Bloc Tries to Abandon Russian Energy - Putin

The European Union’s economy is not developing as the bloc is trying to abandon Russian energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday.

“As you know, European countries have actually abandoned our energy resources. Well, not completely, but they are trying to do it… of course, not by 100%,” Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week. The president added that this decision resulted in negative effect for the European countries themselves.

