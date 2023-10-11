International
LIVE: Putin, Iraqi PM Join Russian Energy Week's Plenary Session
EU Economy Stagnating as Bloc Tries to Abandon Russian Energy - Putin
The European Union’s economy is not developing as the bloc is trying to abandon Russian energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday.
russia
energy crisis
europe's energy crisis
european energy crisis 2022
russia
vladimir putin
european union (eu)
oil prices
oil and gas
inflation
“As you know, European countries have actually abandoned our energy resources. Well, not completely, but they are trying to do it… of course, not by 100%,” Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week. The president added that this decision resulted in negative effect for the European countries themselves.
russia
12:28 GMT 11.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union’s economy is not developing as the bloc is trying to abandon Russian energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday.
“As you know, European countries have actually abandoned our energy resources. Well, not completely, but they are trying to do it… of course, not by 100%,” Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.
The president added that this decision resulted in negative effect for the European countries themselves.

“They are now overpaying for supplies of oil, petroleum products, and gas, and as a result, the EU economy is at about zero,” Putin said.

A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2023
Economy
Russia Gets Richer While West Bleeds Trillions in Funding Ukraine Amid Failed Sanctions
17 August, 11:09 GMT
