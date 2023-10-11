https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/eu-economy-stagnating-as-bloc-tries-to-abandon-russian-energy---putin-1114095156.html
EU Economy Stagnating as Bloc Tries to Abandon Russian Energy - Putin
EU Economy Stagnating as Bloc Tries to Abandon Russian Energy - Putin
The European Union’s economy is not developing as the bloc is trying to abandon Russian energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday.
2023-10-11T12:28+0000
2023-10-11T12:28+0000
2023-10-11T12:28+0000
russia
energy crisis
europe's energy crisis
european energy crisis 2022
russia
vladimir putin
european union (eu)
oil prices
oil and gas
inflation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113392167_0:0:3162:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_436695e39da2aa2ec655a51eb50f9874.jpg
“As you know, European countries have actually abandoned our energy resources. Well, not completely, but they are trying to do it… of course, not by 100%,” Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week. The president added that this decision resulted in negative effect for the European countries themselves.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russia-grows-richer-while-west-bleeds-trillions-amid-failed-sanctions--funding-ukraine-1112666650.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113392167_106:0:2837:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b1af4fae4ca48a2174de1d2444a0e206.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
energy prices, shortage of energy, shortage of power, power supply, shortage of electricity, electricity supply, supply of electricity, nuclear energy, european energy crisis, lack of energy in europe, no energy for europe, no energy in europe, energy supply, low energy supply, european energy system, european energy, european electricity, energy consumption, rise in gas prices, gas price hike, energy price hike, energy conservation, energy price caps, gas price caps
energy prices, shortage of energy, shortage of power, power supply, shortage of electricity, electricity supply, supply of electricity, nuclear energy, european energy crisis, lack of energy in europe, no energy for europe, no energy in europe, energy supply, low energy supply, european energy system, european energy, european electricity, energy consumption, rise in gas prices, gas price hike, energy price hike, energy conservation, energy price caps, gas price caps
EU Economy Stagnating as Bloc Tries to Abandon Russian Energy - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union’s economy is not developing as the bloc is trying to abandon Russian energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday.