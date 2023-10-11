International
WHO Says Europe's Population Aged Over 65 to Outnumber Youths Under 15 by 2024
WHO Says Europe's Population Aged Over 65 to Outnumber Youths Under 15 by 2024
Europe's population aged over 65 years will outnumber those under the age of 15 by next year, which could give rise to new social, economic and health issues, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a fresh report out on Wednesday.
"By 2024, it is estimated that the population of individuals aged over 65 years will outnumber those under the age of 15 in the WHO European Region. This trend means new social, economic and health challenges, which demand a focus on healthy ageing to mitigate the impact of an ageing population," the report said. At the same time, population trends suggest that the number of people aged 65 and over will increase by up to 25% by around 2050, outnumbering those under 25 because of "three demographic events: births, deaths and migrations," the report read. The WHO urged the European governments to develop policies that would promote healthy ageing for the general population by encouraging daily physical activity and expanding the educational materials via including healthy diets data, it added.
WHO Says Europe's Population Aged Over 65 to Outnumber Youths Under 15 by 2024

10:27 GMT 11.10.2023
The logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, June 11, 2009
The logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, June 11, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2023
© AP Photo / Anja Niedringhaus
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe's population aged over 65 years will outnumber those under the age of 15 by next year, which could give rise to new social, economic and health issues, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a fresh report out on Wednesday.
"By 2024, it is estimated that the population of individuals aged over 65 years will outnumber those under the age of 15 in the WHO European Region. This trend means new social, economic and health challenges, which demand a focus on healthy ageing to mitigate the impact of an ageing population," the report said.
At the same time, population trends suggest that the number of people aged 65 and over will increase by up to 25% by around 2050, outnumbering those under 25 because of "three demographic events: births, deaths and migrations," the report read.
"The decline in the number and share of the working-age population and the increasing proportion of older adults have profound implications for governments, policy-makers and businesses, and lead to challenges for pension, health-care delivery and long-term care costs," the report added.
The WHO urged the European governments to develop policies that would promote healthy ageing for the general population by encouraging daily physical activity and expanding the educational materials via including healthy diets data, it added.
