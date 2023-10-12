International
Death Toll in Drone Debris Fall in Russia's Belgorod Region Rises to Three - Governor
Death Toll in Drone Debris Fall in Russia's Belgorod Region Rises to Three - Governor
A child died when debris from a drone fell on a house near the Russian city of Belgorod, so the death toll has risen to three, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"Three people, including a small child, died," Gladkov said on Telegram. The governor said two injured people are in intensive care. Earlier, he said two people were killed when debris from the drone, shot down by Russian air defenses, fell near Belgorod and caused a fire in a house, adding that a child could be under the rubble.Ukraine has been sending drones into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
04:10 GMT 12.10.2023
© Photo : Governor of Belgorod Oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov
Shebekino Shelling by Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2023
© Photo : Governor of Belgorod Oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov
Russia
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A child died when debris from a drone fell on a house near the Russian city of Belgorod, so the death toll has risen to three, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"Three people, including a small child, died," Gladkov said on Telegram.
The governor said two injured people are in intensive care.
Earlier, he said two people were killed when debris from the drone, shot down by Russian air defenses, fell near Belgorod and caused a fire in a house, adding that a child could be under the rubble.
Russian Air Defense Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2023
Russia
Russian Air Defenses Strike Down Multiple Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region
6 October, 04:18 GMT
Ukraine has been sending drones into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
