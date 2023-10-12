https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/death-toll-in-drone-debris-fall-in-russias-belgorod-region-rises-to-three---governor-1114120980.html
Death Toll in Drone Debris Fall in Russia's Belgorod Region Rises to Three - Governor
A child died when debris from a drone fell on a house near the Russian city of Belgorod, so the death toll has risen to three, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"Three people, including a small child, died," Gladkov said on Telegram. The governor said two injured people are in intensive care. Earlier, he said two people were killed when debris from the drone, shot down by Russian air defenses, fell near Belgorod and caused a fire in a house, adding that a child could be under the rubble.Ukraine has been sending drones into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
"Three people, including a small child, died," Gladkov said on Telegram.
The governor said two injured people are in intensive care.
Earlier, he said two people were killed when debris from the drone, shot down by Russian air defenses, fell near Belgorod
and caused a fire in a house, adding that a child could be under the rubble.
Ukraine has been sending drones into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.