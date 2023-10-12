https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/drama-in-us-house-rages-as-scalise-fails-to-secure-support-for-speakership-1114155824.html

Drama in US House Rages as Scalise Fails to Secure Support for Speakership

Rep. Steve Scalise failed the secure the 217 Republican votes needed to be elected House Speaker, continuing the standstill in the House.

The US House of Representatives will go at least another day without a speaker and possibly much longer as Republicans failed yet again to coalesce around a single candidate to fill the speakership vacancy.Following more than two hours in a closed-door meeting, Republican lawmakers admitted that neither front-runner Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) nor his opponent Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has come close to securing the 217 Republican votes needed to be confirmed as House speaker.At least one Republican representative has suggested the conservative party may have to reach out to their opponents across the aisle for help. Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR), who supports Scalise, remarked that the only way he gets the votes he needs is if Democrats support him either by voting for him or, more likely, voting “present” to lower the number needed for a majority.However, Democrats would likely demand serious concessions for their help and there have been little to no signals from the minority party that they plan to help Republicans elect a speaker.Some Republican lawmakers have floated the idea of moving past the conference votes and starting the process of electing a speaker on the House floor. “This business of just having a struggle session doesn’t really work,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said. “We wandered around the barn about 10 times.”During his lengthy confirmation process, McCarthy made several concessions to hardline Republicans who opposed his appointment, including the rule that allowed a single lawmaker to call for a vote to vacate the speaker position. That rule was used to remove McCarthy less than a year later.Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) and several other lawmakers told US media on Thursday that Scalise does not plan to make deals with those who oppose him like his predecessor did. However, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) said earlier Wednesday after a “personal meeting,” that she is “confident” Scalise will allow her to “aggressively pursue” the defunding of Jack Smith’s investigation into former US President Donald Trump's alleged election interference, subpoenaing Hunter Biden - the son of US President Joe Biden, and bringing an impeachment vote of the elder Biden to the House floor. Prior to that meeting, Luna opposed Scalise’s appointment.Lawmakers who oppose Scalise argue the party should not reward the House majority whip –whose primary job is to keep party members in line– with a promotion after the protracted fight over government funding and McCarthy’s ousting, which showed the party was anything but unified. Other complaints include that Scalise doesn’t have a plan to fund the government, and that he is already making unrealistic promises to members, reflecting the way McCarthy governed the party.Other lawmakers are remain bothered about McCarthy’s ousting and have signaled they plan to vote for the former speaker despite his assertion that he is not seeking the role.Reps. Tom Emmer (R-MN) and Kevin Hern (R-OK) have been floated by some Republicans as potential alternatives to both Scalise and Jordan. Despite reports the two lawmakers are considering their options, they have both publicly denied they are actively seeking the role and have voiced their support for Scalise.

