From Hezbollah Attacks to Gaza Ground Op: What Challenges is Israeli Unity Government Facing?

In the aftermath of Hamas' October 7 assault on Israeli cities and civilians, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz agreed to form a unity government. Former Netanyahu adviser Aviv Bushinsky discussed the development with Sputnik's Final Countdown podcast.

The brutal Saturday attack by Hamas prompted Israeli society to unite and mobilize its resources in both military and political terms. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on the Islamist group and its military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades; on October 11, he announced the formation of an emergency unity government with Benny Gantz of the National Unity party, while the next day Israel's Knesset approved its creation.Another reason for forming the unity government is that Israel is facing a serious challenge from Hezbollah in the north. Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shiite group which has both political and military wings. Since the 1980s, Israel has been repeatedly attacked by Hamas and Hezbollah over what they call the "occupation" of Palestine.In addition to that, the Israeli military is bracing for a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, Bushinsky pointed out. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops will have to physically go into Gaza, "and we all know that Gaza has been transformed as a death trap or a big swamp of detonation," the Israeli commentator continued. He expects that Israel's war against Hamas will turn into a "fierce battle" with "numerous IDF casualties."Finally, even though Israel enjoys huge support from the Western allies, Bushinsky does not rule out that at one point the US and Tel Aviv's other partners could start criticizing the nation or twisting its arm over its methods of waging its military operations, or holding talks, as has happened many times before.Addressing the already rising criticism of Israel's airstrikes against Gaza, Bushinsky pointed out that it's necessary to distinguish between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US and EU. Per the former Netanyahu aide, Israel is not at war with the PA or Palestinians. At the same time, one should also keep in mind that Hamas is not observing the rule of law: during its Saturday assault, it shelled mostly civilian areas, killed and abducted women, children, and elderly people, the former Netanyahu aide argued, stressing that Hamas should be stopped.

