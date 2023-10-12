LIVE UPDATES: IDF Carries Out 'Large-Scale Strike' on Hamas' Facilities in Gaza

On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in an address to the nation that the country was at war and announced the mobilization.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday urged the parties to the conflict to use diplomacy rather than military force to find a way to end hostilities and return to the negotiating process.
The death toll in Israel as a result of the Hamas attack has exceeded 1,000. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the number of casualties from Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip has risen to 1,200.
