LIVE UPDATES: IDF Carries Out 'Large-Scale Strike' on Hamas' Facilities in Gaza
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Carries Out 'Large-Scale Strike' on Hamas' Facilities in Gaza
On October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a... 12.10.2023, Sputnik International
palestine-israel conflict, benjamin netanyahu, middle east, gaza strip, palestine, hamas, israel, israel defense forces (idf), новый онлайн для белой редактуры
palestine-israel conflict, benjamin netanyahu, middle east, gaza strip, palestine, hamas, israel, israel defense forces (idf), новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Israeli soldiers take position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 9, 2023. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: IDF Carries Out 'Large-Scale Strike' on Hamas' Facilities in Gaza

04:35 GMT 12.10.2023 (Updated: 05:19 GMT 12.10.2023)
Being updated
On October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes.
On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in an address to the nation that the country was at war and announced the mobilization.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday urged the parties to the conflict to use diplomacy rather than military force to find a way to end hostilities and return to the negotiating process.
The death toll in Israel as a result of the Hamas attack has exceeded 1,000. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the number of casualties from Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip has risen to 1,200.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
06:04 GMT 12.10.2023
More Videos From IDF Emerge Showing Attacks on Gaza Strip
05:35 GMT 12.10.2023
Israeli Army Sending Reservists to the Border With Lebanon - Reports
05:18 GMT 12.10.2023
Israeli Air Force Strikes Elite Hamas Unit in Gaza Whose Fighters Led Oct 7 Attack on Israel - Reports
04:59 GMT 12.10.2023
Uzbekistan Airways Suspends Flights to Israel - Embassy
Uzbekistan Airways, the largest Uzbek airline, has suspended flights to Israel for security reasons from October 12, the Uzbek Embassy in Tel Aviv said in a statement.
“Based on the country's existing security requirements, the national airline Uzbekistan Airways will suspend flights from October 12,” the diplomatic mission said on Telegram.
Uzbekistan Airways operated flights from Tashkent to Tel Aviv three times a week. Other airlines of Uzbekistan do not operate passenger flights to Israel.
04:54 GMT 12.10.2023
Russia's Influence on Hamas May Bring Positive Results - Israeli Ambassador
If Russia can influence the Palestinian movement Hamas, it will play a positive role in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the current major escalation, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi has said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
The ambassador said it would be positive if someone, including Russia, could influence organizations like Hamas.
04:37 GMT 12.10.2023
Israel Defense Forces Says Carrying Out 'Large-Scale Strike' on Hamas' Facilities in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Thursday that it was carrying out a "large-scale strike" on facilities used by the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
"The IDF is currently conducting a large-scale strike on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. Details to follow," the IDF said on Telegram.
The IDF said on Wednesday night that its combat engineers in the Gaza Division were completing efforts "to repair and reinforce breaches made in the security fence" with the Gaza Strip, adding that Hamas forces "severely damaged the fence when they infiltrated into Israel Saturday morning." The IDF soldiers were also working to "neutralize explosives hidden along the Gaza Strip security fence."
The military also said that additional work on the fence was expected in the coming days.
The IDF also released footage of strikes on a multi-story building used by the Islamic Jihad movement, as well as strikes on facilities of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
04:35 GMT 12.10.2023
Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Reaches 1,200 With Another 5,600 Injured - Palestinian Ministry of Health
04:33 GMT 12.10.2023
Iron Dome Intercepts Overnight Missile Attack From Gaza Strip to Ashkelon
04:32 GMT 12.10.2023
Israeli Army Conducts Operation in West Bank Town of Qalqilya
