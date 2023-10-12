LIVE UPDATES: IDF Carries Out 'Large-Scale Strike' on Hamas' Facilities in Gaza

Uzbekistan Airways Suspends Flights to Israel - Embassy

Uzbekistan Airways, the largest Uzbek airline, has suspended flights to Israel for security reasons from October 12, the Uzbek Embassy in Tel Aviv said in a statement.

“Based on the country's existing security requirements, the national airline Uzbekistan Airways will suspend flights from October 12,” the diplomatic mission said on Telegram.

Uzbekistan Airways operated flights from Tashkent to Tel Aviv three times a week. Other airlines of Uzbekistan do not operate passenger flights to Israel.