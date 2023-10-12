https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/us-allies-pressure-un-members-to-prevent-russias-return-to-human-rights-council-1114131069.html

US, Allies Pressure UN Members to Prevent Russia's Return to Human Rights Council

The United States and allies put pressure on countries during elections to the UN Human Rights Council so that Russia would not return to the UN body, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday that Russia had failed in its bid to get elected to the UN Human Rights Council for 2024-2026. Albania and Bulgaria won the two seats intended for Eastern Europeans countries, having gained 123 and 160 votes, respectively. Russia secured 83 votes.

