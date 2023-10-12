https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/us-allies-pressure-un-members-to-prevent-russias-return-to-human-rights-council-1114131069.html
US, Allies Pressure UN Members to Prevent Russia's Return to Human Rights Council
The United States and allies put pressure on countries during elections to the UN Human Rights Council so that Russia would not return to the UN body, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
A Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday that Russia had failed in its bid to get elected to the UN Human Rights Council for 2024-2026. Albania and Bulgaria won the two seats intended for Eastern Europeans countries, having gained 123 and 160 votes, respectively. Russia secured 83 votes.
"The unscrupulous anti-Russian campaign launched by Washington, London, Brussels and their allies had its effect, during which unprecedented pressure was exerted on UN member states, and often overt economic and political blackmail, to prevent Russia’s return to the Human Rights Council," the ministry said in a statement.