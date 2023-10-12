https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/zelenskys-statement-on-final-stage-of-conflict-shows-hopelessness---lavrov-1114136922.html

Zelensky’s Statement on Final Stage of Conflict Shows Hopelessness - Lavrov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent statement on Kiev entering a final stage of conflict with Moscow shows his hopelessness, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I think [of it] as an admission of hopelessness," Lavrov told reporters, when asked about Zelenskyy’s statement.Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with a Romanian TV channel that the conflict in Ukraine is at its final stage.In addition, Zelensky admitted that Ukraine is afraid of a possible shortage of financial resources and weapons. He added that Kiev has "many more fears" in the current situation. In September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after his speech at the UN General Assembly that Russia was ready for talks on Ukraine, but would not consider proposals for a ceasefire.

