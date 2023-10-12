https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/photos-cstos-indestructible-brotherhood-2023-drills-in-kyrgyzstan-1114128026.html

Photos: CSTO's 'Indestructible Brotherhood-2023' Drills in Kyrgyzstan

Photos: CSTO's 'Indestructible Brotherhood-2023' Drills in Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyz Republic hosts the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 military drills of the Peacekeeping Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) from 4 to 8 October.

Some 1,500 servicemen from Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Tajikistan are taking part in the exercises. The troops have employed more than 200 armored and motor vehicles, Mi-8, Mi-17, and Mi-24 helicopters, Su-25, Su-30, and Il-76 planes, unmanned aviation, and combat boats in the drills.The forces are set to enhance combat cohesion and improve practical skills in carrying out peacekeeping operations and post-conflict settlement in crisis zones.Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 military exercises!

