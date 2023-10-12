Photos: CSTO's 'Indestructible Brotherhood-2023' Drills in Kyrgyzstan

Some 1,500 servicemen from Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Tajikistan are taking part in the exercises. The troops have employed more than 200 armored and motor vehicles, Mi-8, Mi-17, and Mi-24 helicopters, Su-25, Su-30, and Il-76 planes, unmanned aviation, and combat boats in the drills.The forces are set to enhance combat cohesion and improve practical skills in carrying out peacekeeping operations and post-conflict settlement in crisis zones.Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 military exercises!
Kyrgyzstan is hosting the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 military drills of the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) from October 9 to 13.
Some 1,500 servicemen from Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Tajikistan are taking part in the exercises. The troops have employed more than 200 armored and motor vehicles, Mi-8, Mi-17, and Mi-24 helicopters, Su-25, Su-30, and Il-76 planes, unmanned aviation, and combat boats in the drills.
The forces are set to enhance combat cohesion and improve practical skills in carrying out peacekeeping operations and post-conflict settlement in crisis zones.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 military exercises!
Servicemen launch man-portable air defense missile system rockets during the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 drills with the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at the Edelweiss training range in Balykchy, a town near Lake Issyk-Kul about 180 km southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on October 11, 2023.
