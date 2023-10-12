International
Photos: CSTO's 'Indestructible Brotherhood-2023' Drills in Kyrgyzstan
Photos: CSTO's 'Indestructible Brotherhood-2023' Drills in Kyrgyzstan
The Kyrgyz Republic hosts the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 military drills of the Peacekeeping Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) from 4 to 8 October.
Some 1,500 servicemen from Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Tajikistan are taking part in the exercises. The troops have employed more than 200 armored and motor vehicles, Mi-8, Mi-17, and Mi-24 helicopters, Su-25, Su-30, and Il-76 planes, unmanned aviation, and combat boats in the drills.The forces are set to enhance combat cohesion and improve practical skills in carrying out peacekeeping operations and post-conflict settlement in crisis zones.
Photos: CSTO's 'Indestructible Brotherhood-2023' Drills in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is hosting the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 military drills of the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) from October 9 to 13.
Some 1,500 servicemen from Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Tajikistan are taking part in the exercises. The troops have employed more than 200 armored and motor vehicles, Mi-8, Mi-17, and Mi-24 helicopters, Su-25, Su-30, and Il-76 planes, unmanned aviation, and combat boats in the drills.
The forces are set to enhance combat cohesion and improve practical skills in carrying out peacekeeping operations and post-conflict settlement in crisis zones.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 military exercises!
Servicemen launch man-portable air defense missile system rockets during the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 drills with the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at the Edelweiss training range in Balykchy, a town near Lake Issyk-Kul about 180 km southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on October 11, 2023.

Servicemen launch man-portable air defense missile system rockets during the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 drills with the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at the Edelweiss training range in Balykchy, a town near Lake Issyk-Kul about 180 km southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on October 11, 2023. - Sputnik International
Servicemen launch man-portable air defense missile system rockets during the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 drills with the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at the Edelweiss training range in Balykchy, a town near Lake Issyk-Kul about 180 km southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on October 11, 2023.

Soldiers from CSTO member states and the peacekeeping forces awaiting orders.

Soldiers from CSTO member states and the peacekeeping forces awaiting orders. - Sputnik International
Soldiers from CSTO member states and the peacekeeping forces awaiting orders.

Military jets take part in the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military drills.

Military jets take part in the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military drills. - Sputnik International
Kyrgyz forces participate in the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military drills.

Kyrgyz forces participate in the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military drills. - Sputnik International
Military helicopters are used by CSTO troops and peacekeeping forces of the CSTO during joint military exercises.

Military helicopters are used by CSTO troops and peacekeeping forces of the CSTO during joint military exercises. - Sputnik International
Military helicopters are used by CSTO troops and peacekeeping forces of the CSTO during joint military exercises.

A serviceman checks out mock fortifications at the Edelweiss training range in Balykchy during the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military exercises.

A serviceman checks out mock fortifications at the Edelweiss training range in Balykchy during the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military exercises. - Sputnik International
Paratroopers take part in the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military drills of the CSTO.

Paratroopers take part in the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military drills of the CSTO. - Sputnik International
Paratroopers take part in the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military drills of the CSTO.

Servicemen from CSTO member states prepare armored vehicles to participate in the military exercises.

Servicemen from CSTO member states prepare armored vehicles to participate in the military exercises. - Sputnik International
Servicemen from CSTO member states prepare armored vehicles to participate in the military exercises.

A military chopper flies by as servicemen check a mock stronghold during the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military drills.

A military chopper flies by as servicemen check a mock stronghold during the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military drills. - Sputnik International
CSTO troops participate in the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military exercises.

CSTO troops participate in the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military exercises. - Sputnik International
CSTO troops participate in the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military exercises.

CSTO troops train suppression of riots during the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military drills.

CSTO troops train suppression of riots during the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military drills. - Sputnik International
A serviceman enjoying the picturesque scenery in his free time.

A serviceman enjoying the picturesque scenery in his free time. - Sputnik International
A serviceman enjoying the picturesque scenery in his free time.

