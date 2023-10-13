International
LAS Secretary General Condemns Israel’s Attempt to Provoke Movement of People in Gaza
The secretary general of the League of Arab States (LAS), Ahmed Aboul Gheit, condemns Israel’s attempt to provoke movement of people from the northern part of the Gaza Strip to the southern part, the LAS said in a statement on Friday.
According to the LAS’ statement, Aboul Gheit sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres asking him to “use his political weight” to prevent Israel’s “war crime,” and condem its decision. The LAS secretary general also said that Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip "cross all reasonable limits and constitute a violation of Article 49 of the Geneva Convention prohibiting forced transfers of population."Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military called civilians in the Gaza Strip to evacuate south to ensure their safety. According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas fighters hide in some buildings in the Gaza city and in tunnels underneath them. Hamas itself called on people to stay in their homes.
11:11 GMT 13.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The secretary general of the League of Arab States (LAS), Ahmed Aboul Gheit, condemns Israel’s attempt to provoke movement of people from the northern part of the Gaza Strip to the southern part, the LAS said in a statement on Friday.
According to the LAS’ statement, Aboul Gheit sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres asking him to “use his political weight” to prevent Israel’s “war crime,” and condem its decision.
The LAS secretary general also said that Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip "cross all reasonable limits and constitute a violation of Article 49 of the Geneva Convention prohibiting forced transfers of population."
Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military called civilians in the Gaza Strip to evacuate south to ensure their safety. According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas fighters hide in some buildings in the Gaza city and in tunnels underneath them. Hamas itself called on people to stay in their homes.
