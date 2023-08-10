Russia's Rostec Quadruples Armored Vehicle Production

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russias-rostec-quadruples-armored-vehicle-production--1112500006.html

The production of armored vehicles by Uralvagonzavod and High Precision Complexes has quadrupled since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec First Deputy Director General Vladimir Artyakov said in an interview ahead of the Army-2023 international military-technical forum.

The production of armored vehicles by fabricators Uralvagonzavod and High Precision Complexes has quadrupled since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec said in an interview ahead of the Army-2023 international military-technical forum.Uralvagonzavod and High-Precision Complex produce a wide range of armored vehicles, including T-72B3, T-80, and T-90M tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, BMD-4M paratrooper infantry fighting vehicles, Msta-S howitzers, and other equipment. Artyakov also recalled that since the beginning of the special operation, the production of ammunition for self-propelled artillery and MLRS has increased 20 times.New Onboard Defense System For HelicoptersA promising onboard defense system based on new principles is being developed for Russian helicopters, which will make it possible to repel missiles with combined guidance systems, Artyakov said. According to him, the development of airborne defense systems is a continuous process, as the guidance systems of anti-aircraft and airborne missiles are constantly improving and their jamming protection is increasing.He added that the current "Vitebsk" onboard defense system demonstrates high efficiency in the special military operation zone, reliably protecting Russian helicopters from MANPADS, including those made by the West.Special Coatings for TanksArtyakov also said that the special armored vehicle camouflage kit "Nakidka" protects Russian tanks from satellite and air reconnaissance. He noted that "armored vehicle manufacturers have already received the first samples of the camouflage."

