Russia's Rostec Quadruples Armored Vehicle Production
Russia's Rostec Quadruples Armored Vehicle Production
The production of armored vehicles by Uralvagonzavod and High Precision Complexes has quadrupled since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec First Deputy Director General Vladimir Artyakov said in an interview ahead of the Army-2023 international military-technical forum.
The production of armored vehicles by fabricators Uralvagonzavod
and High Precision Complexes
has quadrupled since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec
said in an interview ahead of the Army-2023 international military-technical forum.
"Since the beginning of the special military operation, the production volume of armored vehicles has quadrupled. Deliveries are often made ahead of schedule. I would like to note that the vehicles we send to the front are constantly being improved, taking into account the combat experience. Their protection is improved and so on," Rostec's First Deputy Director General Vladimir Artyakov said.
Uralvagonzavod
and High-Precision Complex
produce a wide range of armored vehicles, including T-72B3
, T-80, and T-90M tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, BMD-4M paratrooper infantry fighting vehicles, Msta-S howitzers
, and other equipment. Artyakov also recalled that since the beginning of the special operation, the production of ammunition for self-propelled artillery and MLRS has increased 20 times.
New Onboard Defense System For Helicopters
A promising onboard defense system based on new principles is being developed for Russian helicopters, which will make it possible to repel missiles with combined guidance systems, Artyakov said.
According to him, the development of airborne defense systems is a continuous process, as the guidance systems of anti-aircraft and airborne missiles are constantly improving and their jamming protection is increasing.
He added that the current "Vitebsk"
onboard defense system demonstrates high efficiency in the special military operation zone, reliably protecting Russian helicopters
from MANPADS
, including those made by the West.
Special Coatings for Tanks
Artyakov also said that the special armored vehicle camouflage kit "Nakidka" protects Russian tanks from satellite and air reconnaissance.
"This is a real antidote to satellite and air reconnaissance. It was created by Kalashnikov's corporation. The camouflage material reduces the visibility of tanks and other combat equipment in a wide range of wavelengths. It protects against detection by radar and thermal imaging devices, and its deforming coloring provides optical camouflage," Artyakov said.
He noted that "armored vehicle manufacturers have already received the first samples of the camouflage."
"I am sure that tanks and BMPs will definitely be equipped with this protective material in the future," the first deputy head of Rostec added.