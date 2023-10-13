https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/russia-is-ready-to-mediate-in-palestinian-israeli-settlement---putin-1114165573.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State that Moscow is ready to mediate in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.Civilian casualties in the Arab-Israeli conflict will be absolutely unacceptable, Putin said. The president emphasized the need to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict. There is simply no alternative, he said. Putin added that he sees the escalation in the Middle East as a consequence of the failed policies of the United States.The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier called on the sides to cease hostilities. Moscow noted that a settlement of the crisis is possible only on the basis of the "two-state" formula endorsed by the UN Security Council, which provides for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Russia is Ready to Mediate in Palestinian-Israeli Settlement - Putin
09:22 GMT 13.10.2023 (Updated: 09:32 GMT 13.10.2023)
Being updated
On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State that Moscow is ready to mediate in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.
Civilian casualties in the Arab-Israeli conflict will be absolutely unacceptable, Putin said.
"Well, the most important thing is that civilian casualties will be absolutely unacceptable ... The main thing now is to stop the bloodshed," Putin said.
The president emphasized the need to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict. There is simply no alternative, he said. Putin added that he sees the escalation in the Middle East as a consequence of the failed policies of the United States.
The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier called on the sides to cease hostilities. Moscow noted that a settlement of the crisis is possible only on the basis of the "two-state" formula endorsed by the UN Security Council, which provides for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.