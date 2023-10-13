https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/russia-is-ready-to-mediate-in-palestinian-israeli-settlement---putin-1114165573.html

Russia is Ready to Mediate in Palestinian-Israeli Settlement - Putin

On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state... 13.10.2023, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State that Moscow is ready to mediate in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.Civilian casualties in the Arab-Israeli conflict will be absolutely unacceptable, Putin said. The president emphasized the need to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict. There is simply no alternative, he said. Putin added that he sees the escalation in the Middle East as a consequence of the failed policies of the United States.The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier called on the sides to cease hostilities. Moscow noted that a settlement of the crisis is possible only on the basis of the "two-state" formula endorsed by the UN Security Council, which provides for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

