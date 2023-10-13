https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/russia-plans-to-develop-il-212-turbojet-to-upgrade-military-air-fleet-1114166147.html

Russia Plans to Develop Il-212 Turbojet to Upgrade Military Air Fleet

Russia Plans to Develop Il-212 Turbojet to Upgrade Military Air Fleet

The Russian Armed Forces are planning to develop the Il-212, a new lightweight military transport aircraft equipped with turbojet engines which will replace the aging An-26 and An-72 models, an informed source told Sputnik.

2023-10-13T14:38+0000

2023-10-13T14:38+0000

2023-10-13T14:38+0000

military

russia

belarus

moscow

russian aerospace forces

an-26

an-72

sergei shoigu

aircraft

military aircraft

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/18/1093346724_0:0:3087:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_b9dca4f2be88f56c48bf689f02325b56.jpg

Earlier, during a meeting with the leadership of the United Aircraft Corporation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the decision to replace the An-26 and An-72 with light military transport aircraft. He emphasized that a timetable needed to be agreed for this modernization. The informed source, as reported by Sputnik, explained that this would entail modifying the existing project of the light military transport aircraft, the Il-112B.The source clarified that the PD-8 turbojet engines for the Il-212 would be mounted above the wings, similar to the An-72, to enable the new aircraft to operate from improvised runways and unpaved airstrips. The high-mounted engine air intakes would virtually eliminate the risk of ingesting debris and objects from the ground.The source added that range, payload and cargo cabin dimensions are still under development, but it is certain that the new aircraft will have a higher payload thanks to its more powerful engines.The PD-8 is a Russian two-spool turbojet engine designed to power the domestically produced SSJ-New passenger aircraft and the Be-200 amphibious aircraft.In June, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2023 that the Il-112B military transport project would be modified, focusing on the wing and engines. Later, a source told Sputnik that the Il-112B would be adapted for PD-8 turbojet engines.According to open aviation sources specializing in military aircraft, there are more than 110 An-26s and about 30 An-72s in the Russian Aerospace Forces, making a total of over 140 aircraft. In 2021, the Russian Aerospace Forces estimated the need for 200 new light military transport aircraft (then designated as the Il-112B). Therefore, about 150 to 200 of the Il-212s could now be needed by the Russian Aerospace Forces.The earlier developed Il-112B was designed to transport and airdrop personnel, weapons, light equipment and other cargo weighing up to 5 tons. The cruising speed of the Il-112B with turboprop engines was 470 kilometers per hour, and its maximum range when loaded was about 1,200 kilometers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/russian-aerospace-force-receives-new-su-57-multirole-fighter-jets--1113760504.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/-russian-aircraft-makers-clip-sanctions-wings-1109882183.html

russia

belarus

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian aerospace forces, russian air force, russian air fleet, il-212 aircraft, russian il-212 aircraft, russian il-212 plane