UNRWA Says Relocated Main Operations Center, Int'l Staff to Southern Gaza Strip

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Friday it had relocated its central operations center and international staff to the southern Gaza Strip, following the relevant call by the Israeli military.

"UNRWA relocated its central operations centre + international staff to the south to continue its humanitarian operations and support to its staff and Palestine Refugees in #Gaza," the UN agency said on X, while also urging Israel to protect all civilians in UNRWA shelters and schools. The agency added that these shelters and schools are UN facilities and they "must be protected at all times and must never come under attack in accordance with international humanitarian law." Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urged civilians of Gaza City to evacuate southward "for their own safety." UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the Israeli military had also notified the UN that the population of Gaza north and the UN staff should relocate to southern Gaza within 24 hours. The UN urged Israel to rescind the order, saying that it was "impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences." On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injuries as a result of the escalation.

