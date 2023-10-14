https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/armenian-president-signs-ratification-of-rome-statute-of-international-criminal-court-1114192163.html

Armenian President Signs Ratification of Rome Statute of International Criminal Court

Armenian President Signs Ratification of Rome Statute of International Criminal Court

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed on Friday a law ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

2023-10-14T09:31+0000

2023-10-14T09:31+0000

2023-10-14T09:31+0000

world

dmitry peskov

nikol pashinyan

russia

armenia

international criminal court (icc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/05/1080073959_0:61:1280:781_1920x0_80_0_0_2078e0bc6c74139fa113ec16012a55a0.jpg

"Khachaturyan has signed a law ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court signed on July 17, 1998 and accepting the application for retroactive recognition of the ICC jurisdiction," the statement published on the Armenian Presidency's website read.On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow absolutely disagrees with the justification of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the need to adopt the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the country's security. Peskov called the move "extremely hostile" to Russia, as the ICC had previously authorized the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Ombudsman Lvova-Belova.The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Armenia's decision to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) will have the most negative consequences for its relations with Moscow.Countries with more than half of the world's population do not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction. These include Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Turkey.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/armenian-parliament-ratifies-rome-statute-of-icc-1113879856.html

russia

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

armenian president, ratification of rome statute of international criminal court