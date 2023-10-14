International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/death-toll-of-russian-israeli-dual-nationals-in-hostilities-rises-to-16---russian-embassy-1114196718.html
Death Toll of Russian-Israeli Dual Nationals in Hostilities Rises to 16 - Russian Embassy
Death Toll of Russian-Israeli Dual Nationals in Hostilities Rises to 16 - Russian Embassy
The number of Russians killed during the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has reached 16, all of them also had Israeli citizenship, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv told Sputnik on Saturday.
2023-10-14T12:13+0000
2023-10-14T12:13+0000
world
israel
palestine
gaza strip
russian ministry of internal affairs
hamas
palestine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114046075_0:32:3072:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_1cf4d332edc588d5d5d7b6c62904285e.jpg
"We regret to inform you that as of 1 p.m. [10:00 GMT] on October 14, the number of deceased Russian citizens, who also had Israeli citizenship, has increased to 16 people, based on information from Israel. At present, the consular section of the embassy, together with the representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Israel, are engaged in verifying and confirming the available information," the embassy said. Eight more Russians are listed as missing and at least one Russian is listed as captured by Hamas, the embassy said. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/as-us-and-uk-send-armed-forces-to-israel-who-else-is-escalating-the-conflict-1114173435.html
israel
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114046075_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20192e4a608c2ebef9f94462ea3f337d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian-israeli dual nationals, death toll, palestinian-israeli conflict
russian-israeli dual nationals, death toll, palestinian-israeli conflict

Death Toll of Russian-Israeli Dual Nationals in Hostilities Rises to 16 - Russian Embassy

12:13 GMT 14.10.2023
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitAn Israeli soldier takes cover as an Iron Dome air defence system launches to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel
An Israeli soldier takes cover as an Iron Dome air defence system launches to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2023
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The number of Russians killed during the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has reached 16, all of them also had Israeli citizenship, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv told Sputnik on Saturday.
"We regret to inform you that as of 1 p.m. [10:00 GMT] on October 14, the number of deceased Russian citizens, who also had Israeli citizenship, has increased to 16 people, based on information from Israel. At present, the consular section of the embassy, together with the representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Israel, are engaged in verifying and confirming the available information," the embassy said.
Eight more Russians are listed as missing and at least one Russian is listed as captured by Hamas, the embassy said.
Royal Navy amphibious assault ship RFA Lyme Bay - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2023
World
As US and UK Send Armed Forces to Israel, Who Else is Escalating the Conflict?
Yesterday, 18:03 GMT
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала