https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/death-toll-of-russian-israeli-dual-nationals-in-hostilities-rises-to-16---russian-embassy-1114196718.html

Death Toll of Russian-Israeli Dual Nationals in Hostilities Rises to 16 - Russian Embassy

Death Toll of Russian-Israeli Dual Nationals in Hostilities Rises to 16 - Russian Embassy

The number of Russians killed during the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has reached 16, all of them also had Israeli citizenship, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv told Sputnik on Saturday.

2023-10-14T12:13+0000

2023-10-14T12:13+0000

2023-10-14T12:13+0000

world

israel

palestine

gaza strip

russian ministry of internal affairs

hamas

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114046075_0:32:3072:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_1cf4d332edc588d5d5d7b6c62904285e.jpg

"We regret to inform you that as of 1 p.m. [10:00 GMT] on October 14, the number of deceased Russian citizens, who also had Israeli citizenship, has increased to 16 people, based on information from Israel. At present, the consular section of the embassy, together with the representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Israel, are engaged in verifying and confirming the available information," the embassy said. Eight more Russians are listed as missing and at least one Russian is listed as captured by Hamas, the embassy said. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/as-us-and-uk-send-armed-forces-to-israel-who-else-is-escalating-the-conflict-1114173435.html

israel

palestine

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian-israeli dual nationals, death toll, palestinian-israeli conflict