https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/democrats-offer-olive-branch-to-end-house-speaker-battle-amidst-gop-discord-1114204499.html

Democrats Offer Olive Branch to End House Speaker Battle Amidst GOP Discord

Democrats Offer Olive Branch to End House Speaker Battle Amidst GOP Discord

A group of moderate House Democrats has extended an offer to their Republican counterparts as the House remains leaderless following the removal of Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

2023-10-14T22:18+0000

2023-10-14T22:18+0000

2023-10-14T22:18+0000

americas

us

samuel house

patrick mchenry

kevin mccarthy

democrats

republicans

ed case

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/05/1113939531_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a900c72954edccd8ae0cbfe8bc9c8b26.jpg

Four Democratic representatives, namely Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Ed Case of Hawaii, Susie Lee of Nevada, and Jared Golden of Maine, all members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, drafted a letter addressed to House Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-NC).The contents of this letter, obtained by US media, express a willingness to grant McHenry limited powers in a bid to restore essential government functions.The proposal put forth by these Democrats offers temporary emergency powers to McHenry, which would last for 15-day increments and only until a permanent Speaker is chosen. The lawmakers stress the necessity of restarting the business of the House of Representatives promptly, asserting that the government cannot remain in a state of inaction, which poses risks to American families, the economy, and national security.Within the Republican camp, the quest for a new Speaker has been marred by divisions and struggles to rally behind a single candidate. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, despite winning an internal vote, could not secure enough support to claim the gavel in a floor vote, ultimately withdrawing from the Speaker race.Meanwhile, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a favorite among conservatives, has faced resistance from moderates, making it a challenging path to victory.While some House Republicans may dismiss the idea of collaborating with Democrats as improbable, Jordan is still far from securing unanimous support, with at least 20 "hard nos" among his colleagues. The situation remains fluid, leaving the House Speaker position in limbo and the path forward uncertain.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/how-speaker-mccarthys-historic-ouster-adds-to-chaotic-us-policies-1113928861.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

us, samuel house, patrick mchenry, kevin mccarthy, ed case, steve scalise, democrats, republican, republicans, house judiciary committee, who will replace speaker kevin mccarthy, democrats unite with republicans, jim jordan, will jim jordan become new house speaker, steve scalise house speaker, when will new us house speaker be elected, us bipartisan consensus