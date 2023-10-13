https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/jim-jordan-clinches-gop-nomination-for-us-house-speakership-1114184416.html
Jim Jordan Clinches GOP Nomination for US House Speakership
US Rep. Jim Jordan managed to obtain the Republican nomination to serve as the speaker of the House of Representatives, marking the latest development since the chamber was thrown into chaos following the McCarthy ouster.
US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Friday managed to obtain the Republican nomination to serve as the speaker of the House of Representatives, marking the latest development since the chamber was thrown into chaos following the McCarthy ouster.Jordan bested fellow speaker candidate Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) with a vote of 124-81, media reports have indicated.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
