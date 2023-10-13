International
Jim Jordan Clinches GOP Nomination for US House Speakership
Jim Jordan Clinches GOP Nomination for US House Speakership
US Rep. Jim Jordan managed to obtain the Republican nomination to serve as the speaker of the House of Representatives, marking the latest development since the chamber was thrown into chaos following the McCarthy ouster.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109254765_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1aeffb102b8902003cbad4d0ff77aa54.jpg
US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Friday managed to obtain the Republican nomination to serve as the speaker of the House of Representatives, marking the latest development since the chamber was thrown into chaos following the McCarthy ouster.Jordan bested fellow speaker candidate Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) with a vote of 124-81, media reports have indicated.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
Jim Jordan Clinches GOP Nomination for US House Speakership

20:26 GMT 13.10.2023
Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 9, 2023, in Washington.
Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 9, 2023, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Friday managed to obtain the Republican nomination to serve as the speaker of the House of Representatives, marking the latest development since the chamber was thrown into chaos following the McCarthy ouster.
Jordan bested fellow speaker candidate Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) with a vote of 124-81, media reports have indicated.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
