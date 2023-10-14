International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/japan-us-launch-large-scale-military-drills-1114196604.html
Japan, US Launch Large-Scale Military Drills
Japan, US Launch Large-Scale Military Drills
Japan and the United States have launched large-scale military drills in the southeastern prefectures of Kyushu and Okinawa and the northern island of Hokkaido to practice defending distant islands, Japanese broadcaster reported on Saturday.
2023-10-14T12:11+0000
2023-10-14T12:11+0000
military
japan
okinawa
kyushu
osprey
us
military drill
drill
military drill
joint drill
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097297720_0:208:3072:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_512a03477acf5b3d6a989c562ce4a570.jpg
The joint maneuvers will last until the end of the month and will involve about 6,400 troops, the broadcaster reported. During the drills, the US military will for the first time be positioned on the Japanese island of Ishigaki, which is close to Taiwan, the report read. The drills will also feature the US's Osprey V-22 military aircraft for the first time, which will practice evacuating injured soldiers, the broadcaster reported. The exercises are taking place in response to China's allegedly increasing local activity, the broadcaster added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/japan-reportedly-fast-tracking-purchase-of-us-tomahawk-missiles-amid-military-buildup--1113944799.html
japan
okinawa
kyushu
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097297720_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5602edd417beb5596d7021b0aa5c7ad0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
large-scale military drills, united states, kyushu and okinawa
large-scale military drills, united states, kyushu and okinawa

Japan, US Launch Large-Scale Military Drills

12:11 GMT 14.10.2023
© AP Photo / Joint StaffJapanese and U.S. joint fighter jets fly in formation over the Sea of Japan, Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Japanese and U.S. joint fighter jets fly in formation over the Sea of Japan, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2023
© AP Photo / Joint Staff
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan and the United States have launched large-scale military drills in the southeastern prefectures of Kyushu and Okinawa and the northern island of Hokkaido to practice defending distant islands, a Japanese broadcaster reported on Saturday.
The joint maneuvers will last until the end of the month and will involve about 6,400 troops, the broadcaster reported. During the drills, the US military will for the first time be positioned on the Japanese island of Ishigaki, which is close to Taiwan, the report read.
A Tomahawk Cruise missile launched from the US Navy's Arliegh Burke Class Destroyer USS LaBoon (DDG 58). - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2023
World
Japan Reportedly Fast-Tracking Purchase of US Tomahawk Missiles As It Boosts Military Reserves
5 October, 12:07 GMT
The drills will also feature the US's Osprey V-22 military aircraft for the first time, which will practice evacuating injured soldiers, the broadcaster reported. The exercises are taking place in response to China's allegedly increasing local activity, the broadcaster added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала