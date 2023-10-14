https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/japan-us-launch-large-scale-military-drills-1114196604.html

Japan, US Launch Large-Scale Military Drills

Japan, US Launch Large-Scale Military Drills

Japan and the United States have launched large-scale military drills in the southeastern prefectures of Kyushu and Okinawa and the northern island of Hokkaido to practice defending distant islands, Japanese broadcaster reported on Saturday.

2023-10-14T12:11+0000

2023-10-14T12:11+0000

2023-10-14T12:11+0000

military

japan

okinawa

kyushu

osprey

us

military drill

drill

military drill

joint drill

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097297720_0:208:3072:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_512a03477acf5b3d6a989c562ce4a570.jpg

The joint maneuvers will last until the end of the month and will involve about 6,400 troops, the broadcaster reported. During the drills, the US military will for the first time be positioned on the Japanese island of Ishigaki, which is close to Taiwan, the report read. The drills will also feature the US's Osprey V-22 military aircraft for the first time, which will practice evacuating injured soldiers, the broadcaster reported. The exercises are taking place in response to China's allegedly increasing local activity, the broadcaster added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/japan-reportedly-fast-tracking-purchase-of-us-tomahawk-missiles-amid-military-buildup--1113944799.html

japan

okinawa

kyushu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

large-scale military drills, united states, kyushu and okinawa