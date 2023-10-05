https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/japan-reportedly-fast-tracking-purchase-of-us-tomahawk-missiles-amid-military-buildup--1113944799.html

Japan Reportedly Fast-Tracking Purchase of US Tomahawk Missiles As It Boosts Military Reserves

Japan Reportedly Fast-Tracking Purchase of US Tomahawk Missiles As It Boosts Military Reserves

As part of its ongoing military buildup, Japan is speeding up plans to acquire Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US, according to a local media report.

2023-10-05T12:07+0000

2023-10-05T12:07+0000

2023-10-05T12:43+0000

world

japan

us

tomahawk

fumio kishida

joe biden

wang wenbin

raytheon

china

north korea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/05/1113944404_0:135:1271:850_1920x0_80_0_0_25f9ffb0ed636c724d9fe7803a543462.jpg

As part of its ongoing military buildup rationalized by US-fueled claims of being threatened by neighboring countries, Japan is speeding up plans to acquire Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US, according to a local media report.During a visit to the US, where he met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Japan’s Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said the two countries “shared the recognition” to buy Tomahawk missiles in the fiscal year starting in April 2025. Initially, Japan had earmarked over ¥200 billion ($1.3 billion to acquire 400 Tomahawk Block-5 cruise missiles made by Raytheon Technologies Corp. in 2026 and 2027, to subsequently install them on its destroyers, said the report. However, now the revised plan presupposes the purchase of 200 Tomahawk Block-4 missiles, which could bring the costs down, as per an unnamed official. US Congress needs to give its approval to the transaction.Capable of being fired from ships and submarines, the sub-sonic Tomahawk cruise missiles boast a range of about 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers), according to Raytheon. Work to upgrade the missiles to the new Block-5 generation has been underway in the US since 2020, with the US Navy focusing on advancing the communication and navigation systems.During the Pentagon meeting on October 4, the US Defense Secretary reaffirmed Washington’s “ironclad” commitment to the defense of all of Japan under Article V of the Japan-US Security Treaty. Kihara and Austin agreed on strengthening the capabilities of the alliance “including effective operation of counterstrike capabilities under Japan-US cooperation,” as per a joint statement.Japan's Military Beef-UpThe plans to buy Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US come as part of the overall drive by Japan to beef up its military, echoing the same "threat" allegations that Washington typically conjures up. As Japan bolsters its rapprochement with NATO, it repeatedly claims that boosted defense is needed to ostensibly "deter" China, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and, possibly, Russia. In December 2022, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government approved three policy documents – the National Security Strategy (NSS), the National Defense Strategy and the Defense Buildup Program – which envisaged doubling the nation's defense spending within the next five years. For fiscal year 2024, Japan's Defense Ministry has requested its largest-ever defense budget, worth a whopping $53 billion, 12 percent higher than in 2023.On July 28, Japan released the 2023 Defense White Paper, warning about an "advent of a new crisis era". Article 9 of Japan's war-denouncing Constitution prohibits offensive actions by the nation's military, a succession of Liberal Democratic Party governments, including the current one led by Fumio Kishida, have sought to re-write that charter to loosen the restrictions on arms exports, allow overseas deployments in support of US-led military interventions, etc. in January 2023, Western media suggested that Japan was gradually "scrapping" its post-WW2 pacifist defense strategy. Furthermore, the ongoing military buildup in Japan comes as the US beefs up its military presence in the Asia Pacific along with the UK and Australia within the framework of the tripartite AUKUS alliance. The United States has also boosted trilateral security cooperation with Japan and South Korea. After US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met at the Camp David presidential retreat on August 18, Moscow said that the flurry of political and military interaction promotes Washington's policy on deterring Moscow. The summit's agreements are "of confrontational nature" aimed at escalating situation in Asia-Pacific under the pretext of "response to global challenges and threats," said the Russian Foreign Ministry.Japan's foreign policy and the modern militarization are “to a large degree driven by American interests,” experts have told Sputnik. Pundits added that US geopolitical objectives "directly threaten peace, stability, and thus prosperity in the region.”China has also voiced opposition to certain countries uniting in exclusionary groups in the region. China opposes relevant countries assembling exclusionary groupings, and practices that intensify antagonism and undermine the strategic security of other countries," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.North Korea has also weighed in on Japan's claims of having been threatened by neighboring countries, with DPRK's media slamming it as a "smokescreen" to justify Tokyo's intent to swell into a major military power.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/will-west-draw-japan-into-militarization-with-uk-italy-6th-gen-fighter-project-1113552937.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/us-deployments-in-japan-could-chain-gang-tokyo-into-conflict-with-china-1113350821.html

japan

china

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

japanese constitutional ban on militarisation, gcap 6th generation fighter project, japan nato us military cooperation, japan military buildup, japan defense buildup program, japanese military budget, japanese pacifist constitution,