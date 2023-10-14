https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/maintenance-brigades-have-enough-spare-parts-for-efficient-work-in-special-op-zone---mod-1114191991.html
Maintenance Brigades Have Enough Spare Parts For Efficient Work in Special Op Zone - MoD
Maintenance Brigades Have Enough Spare Parts For Efficient Work in Special Op Zone - MoD
The maintenance brigades of the units of the Western Military District operating in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine do not have any shortage of spare parts, equipment and tools, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2023-10-14T11:36+0000
2023-10-14T11:36+0000
2023-10-14T11:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
repairs
repair
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0e/1114192843_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c0a12c15c46ba3296b2e172566d26c3f.jpg
The maintenance brigades of the units of the Western Military District operating in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine have plenty of spare parts, equipment and tools, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The ministry said that if there are no spare parts locally, a request is made and either through the factory or through warehouses, and the required spare part is supplied relatively quickly.According to the authorities, specialists of the repair units of the Zapad battle grouping in the Kupyansk direction carry out timely planned and urgent repairs on wheeled and tracked vehicles coming from the frontline in the area of the special military operation. For this purpose, in the rear part of the zone of the special military operation, repair and restoration points for field equipment have been established.Thanks to the high qualification of the servicemen of the repair units, as well as modern maintenance and repair machines, restoration works of any complexity are carried out in field conditions, the ministry concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/watch-russian-artillery-combat-on-the-kupyansk-frontlines-in-special-op--1113829631.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0e/1114192843_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b6ecf48b5cdb10fbed306bb7f59ef8a5.jpg
No Shortage of Spare Parts in Special Op Zone - MoD
No Shortage of Spare Parts in Special Op Zone - MoD
2023-10-14T11:36+0000
true
PT1M00S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
special op zone, russian defense ministry, special military operation
special op zone, russian defense ministry, special military operation
Maintenance Brigades Have Enough Spare Parts For Efficient Work in Special Op Zone - MoD
According to Moscow, the weapons needed for combat operations in the special military operation zone are repaired first.
The maintenance brigades of the units of the Western Military District operating in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine have plenty of spare parts, equipment and tools, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The ministry said that if there are no spare parts locally, a request is made and either through the factory or through warehouses, and the required spare part is supplied relatively quickly.
According to the authorities, specialists of the repair units of the Zapad battle grouping in the Kupyansk direction
carry out timely planned and urgent repairs on wheeled and tracked vehicles coming from the frontline in the area of the special military operation. For this purpose, in the rear part of the zone of the special military operation, repair and restoration points for field equipment have been established.
Thanks to the high qualification of the servicemen of the repair units, as well as modern maintenance and repair machines, restoration works of any complexity are carried out in field conditions, the ministry concluded.