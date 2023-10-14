https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/maintenance-brigades-have-enough-spare-parts-for-efficient-work-in-special-op-zone---mod-1114191991.html

Maintenance Brigades Have Enough Spare Parts For Efficient Work in Special Op Zone - MoD

Maintenance Brigades Have Enough Spare Parts For Efficient Work in Special Op Zone - MoD

The maintenance brigades of the units of the Western Military District operating in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine do not have any shortage of spare parts, equipment and tools, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2023-10-14T11:36+0000

2023-10-14T11:36+0000

2023-10-14T11:36+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukraine

russia

repairs

repair

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0e/1114192843_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c0a12c15c46ba3296b2e172566d26c3f.jpg

The maintenance brigades of the units of the Western Military District operating in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine have plenty of spare parts, equipment and tools, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The ministry said that if there are no spare parts locally, a request is made and either through the factory or through warehouses, and the required spare part is supplied relatively quickly.According to the authorities, specialists of the repair units of the Zapad battle grouping in the Kupyansk direction carry out timely planned and urgent repairs on wheeled and tracked vehicles coming from the frontline in the area of the special military operation. For this purpose, in the rear part of the zone of the special military operation, repair and restoration points for field equipment have been established.Thanks to the high qualification of the servicemen of the repair units, as well as modern maintenance and repair machines, restoration works of any complexity are carried out in field conditions, the ministry concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/watch-russian-artillery-combat-on-the-kupyansk-frontlines-in-special-op--1113829631.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

No Shortage of Spare Parts in Special Op Zone - MoD No Shortage of Spare Parts in Special Op Zone - MoD 2023-10-14T11:36+0000 true PT1M00S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

special op zone, russian defense ministry, special military operation